Arrests

6/10 at 1:03 a.m. Keith F. Collins, 50, of Saugus, Massachusetts, was arrested on Payne Road by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/10 at 11:36 p.m. Monica F. Williams, 36, address not listed, Biddeford, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Benjamin Landry on charges of failure to give a correct name, address or date of birth and refusing to submit to arrest.

6/13 at 6:41 a.m. Jeffrey A. March, 27, of Cottage Street, Sanford, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Christopher Gerossie on charges of sale or use of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/14 at 12:34 p.m. Cody Downs, 22, of Jodies Way, Steep Falls, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Breagh Macaulay on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, theft by unauthorized taking and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

Summonses

6/13 at 10:53 a.m. Natasha Dore, 29, of Franklin Street, Saco, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Queens Drive by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/13 at 2:42 p.m. Alasdair M. Swett, 18, of Bond Brook Drive, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Milliken Road by Officer Benjamin Landry on a charge of passing a stopped school bus.

6/14 at 11:37 p.m. Eric Randolph, 28, of Natures Way, Steep Falls, was issued a summons on County Road by Officer Ian Theriault on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/15 at 4:55 p.m. Kelsey J. Martin, 25, of Buttonwood Lane, Lewiston, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of violating conditions of release and operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/16 at 1:04 a.m. Cassie E. Taylor, 21, of Jersey Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Southgate Road by Officer Andrew Flynn on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/16 at 7:43 p.m. Stormy A. Little, 29, address not listed, Portland, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on charges of operating with a suspended or revoked license and violating conditions of release.

Fire calls

6/10 at 7:52 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/10 at 4:27 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Parkway Drive.

6/11 at 11:41 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Imperial Lane and Norma Drive.

6/11 at 6:42 p.m. Structure fire on Pine Point Road.

6/12 at 9:120 a.m. Alarm call on Ballantyne Drive.

6/12 at 2:01 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/13 at 11:27 a.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/14 at 8:28 a.m. Vehicle fire on Maine Turnpike South.

6/14 at 6:20 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Winslow Homer Road.

6/15 at 3:03 p.m. Alarm call on Pleasant Hill Road.

6/15 at 5:12 p.m. Alarm call on Holmes Road.

6/15 at 10:24 p.m. Smoke odor investigation on Crystal Lane.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from June 10-16

