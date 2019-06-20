HIGH SCHOOLS

Trejyn Fletcher of Deering High was named Thursday as the Winkin Award winner as the best senior baseball player in Maine.

Fletcher, an outfielder and pitcher, was chosen by the St. Louis Cardinals in the second round of the major league draft (58th overall) earlier this month and received a $1.5 million bonus when he signed with the St. Louis Cardinals last week, passing up a scholarship to Vanderbilt.

Fletcher returned to Maine this year after two years at a prep school in New York. He had only 44 at-bats for Deering but hit .455 with three homers, five doubles, 24 runs and 17 stolen bases. In 20 innings as a pitcher, he was 1-0 with one save, a 1.75 ERA and 41 strikeouts.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’s BASKETBALL: Gadson Lefft, who graduated from Delaware this past spring, will join the Maine women’s basketball team as a graduate transfer. She’ll be eligible to compete next season.

Lefft, a 6-foot forward, spent three seasons with Delaware. She appeared in 20 games with two starts last year, leading the team with 45.7 shooting. Lefft began her college career at Clemson, where she competed in 21 games, again leading her team with a 46.3 field-goal percentage. Following Clemson, she sat out the 2016-17 season due to NCAA transfer regulations and missed the 2017-18 season due to injury.

TENNIS

QUEEN’S CLUB: Nick Kyrgios of Australia swore at officials and accused them of “rigging” his first-round match at the grass-court tournament in London in his latest outburst.

Kyrgios, who went on to win the match, launched an expletive-ridden rant at umpire Fergus Murphy after missing a set point against Roberto Carballes Baena, claiming his Spanish opponent double-faulted. After Murphy issued a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct, Kyrgios continued his tirade, saying “it’s a joke, man. It’s a serious joke” and adding: “Like, your hat looks ridiculous, also. It’s not even sunny.”

Later in the match, Kyrgios berated himself for hitting a poor lob to gift Carballes Baena a point and made reference to a computer game. “So lazy, do something, so lazy you are,” he said to himself. “You were playing FIFA until 3 a.m., what do you expect?”

HALLE OPEN: Roger Federer survived a scare in his bid for a record-extending 10th title in the event with a 7-6 (5), 4-6, 7-5 win over Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Germany.

BIRMINGHAM CLASSIC: Naomi Osaka lost in straight sets at the grass-court tournament in England. The two-time Grand Slam champion from Japan never looked comfortable in a 6-2, 6-3 loss to Yulia Putintseva in the second round, choosing to sit on the court instead of her chair at changes of ends.

Osaka would have guaranteed holding onto the top spot in the rankings heading into Wimbledon, which starts July 1, by reaching the final, but could now be ousted by No. 2 Ashleigh Barty.

HORSE RACING

SANTA ANITA: Backstretch workers who walk, groom and care for racehorses at Santa Anita urged state legislators to keep the southern California track open after the deaths of 29 horses since December.

An estimated 500 workers gathered after morning training hours at the track, toting handmade signs emphasizing their love of horses and the importance of being allowed to continue their livelihoods.

