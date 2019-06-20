Arrests

Michelle D. Wheaton, 48, of Plymouth Street in Portland, on June 11 on a charge of WOA, on Bridgton Road.

Dustin Stovall, 31, of Westbrook, on June 11 on charges of domestic violence assault with prior domestic violence and criminal trespass, in Westbrook.

Eddie G. Santana, 33, of Central Street in Westbrook, on June 12 on charges of failure to comply with the sex offender registration act, third offense of refusal to submit to arrest or detention, refusal to stop, violating conditions of release and two warrants, on Brackett and Grant Streets.

Krystal Anne Wildes, 28, of Main Street in Westbrook, on June 12 on a warrant, on Saco and Prospect streets.

Carl L. Geisinger Jr., 24, of Colonial Road in Westbrook, on June 13 on charges of an OUI (alcohol), two priors and operating while license is suspended or revoked- OUI, on Main Street.

Harold Francis Varnum Jr., 53, of Oxford Street in Portland, on June 15 on charges of violating condition of release and theft by unauthorized taking with priors, on Main Street.

Craig R. Bothen, 35, of Saco Street in Westbrook, on June 15 on charges of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, operating while license suspended or revoked and a warrant, on Cross Street.

Isaac Riopel-Leblanc, 25, of Av De L’Amiral of Quebec, on June 15 on charges of OUI (alcohol), failure to stop for an officer and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, on Main Street.

Clara L. Alward, 20, of Crande Drive in Fairfield, Massachusetts, on June 16 on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, on Brown and High Streets.

Summonses

Damien Robert Smelcer, 18, of Willow Circle in Gorham, on June 10 on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, on Main Street.

Arthur W. Hanson, 56, of Allen Avenue in Portland, on June 13 on a charge of operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Larrabee Road.

Edward A. Carver, 52, of Purchase Street in Portland, on June 14 on a charge of criminal trespass, on Main Street.

Justin M. Lacombe, 23, of Leisure Lane in Windham, on June 14 on a charge on operating a motor vehicle without a license, on Mechanic Street.

Meredith E. Forest, 29, of Burnham Street in South Portland, on June 15 on a charge of violating a protective order, on Main Street.

Tyler Lehigh, 22, of Main Street in Upton, Massachusetts, on June 16 on a charge of OUI (alcohol) and operating while license is suspended or revoked, on Cumberland Street.

