Arrests

6/11 at 8:27 a.m. Caleb A. Daigle, 30, of Ledgewood Drive, was arrested on Ledgewood Drive by Officer Amie Rapa on charges of domestic violence criminal threatening and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

6/10 at 11:06 p.m. Olivier Ghislai Mayeloue Betihou, 46, of Park Avenue, Portland, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Sgt. Michael Pierce on a charge of operating without a license.

6/13 at 8:27 a.m. Derrick Lee Gamble, 41, of Easley, South Carolina, was issued a summons on Route 1 by Officer Michael Peacock on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

6/14 at 1:59 p.m. Two 17-year-olds and two 14-year-olds were issued summonses on Route 1 by Officer Dereck Lucas on charges of theft by deception.

Fire calls

6/10 at 7:17 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/10 at 7:18 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.

6/10 at 11:40 p.m. Accident on Interstate 295.

6/11 at 4:01 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/12 at 10:49 a.m. Fire on North Road.

6/12 at 3:05 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

6/12 at 3:28 p.m. Accident on Spring Street.

6/12 at 4:13 p.m. Accident on Main Street.

6/12 at 4:14 p.m. Carbon monoxide alarm on Chestnut Lane.

6/13 at 10:09 a.m. Vehicle fire on Interstate 295.

6/13 at 1:23 p.m. Accident on Fieldstone Drive.

6/13 at 3:07 p.m. Lines down on East Elm Street.

6/14 at 2:38 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/14 at 8:46 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.

6/16 at 10:29 a.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.

6/16 at 11:08 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on East Main Street.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from June 10-16.

