CHASKA, Minn. — Hannah Green twice escaped trouble with unlikely par saves, including one shot holed from off the green, and made four birdies Friday for a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead heading into the weekend at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

It’s the first time she’s held the 36-hole lead in her second year on the LPGA Tour.

Green, a 22-year-old Australian, has made one bogey over 36 holes at Hazeltine National, one of the strongest tests of the year. Ariya Jutanugarn, a two-time major champion, closed within one shot until a series of misplays on the back nine. She had another 70.

“Even when you play this type of golf at just a regular event, you’re pretty proud of yourself, but this week especially,” Green said. “I’ve never put myself in this position in any event, so to be doing it this week at such a great venue definitely shows things are going the right way. I’ve had some luck going my way. I do hope that continues.”

Green was at 7-under 137.

Defending champion Sung Hyun Park (71) and Lydia Ko (70) were four shots behind. Fifteen players remained under par after two rounds, with the cut at 5-over 149.

Michelle Wie not only made it to the tee but played all 18 holes with a right wrist injury that doesn’t seem to be getting any better. She managed only nine pars and no birdies in her round of 82.

PGA: Zack Sucher shot a 5-under 65 in the morning rain and his 11-under 129 total held up in afternoon sunshine for a two-stroke lead midway through the Travelers Championship at Cromwell, Connecticut.

Sucher, a 32-year-old from Alabama, said he’s finally feeling healthy again after knee surgery sidelined him for 13 months following the 2017 Travelers.

Chez Reavie and Keegan Bradley each shot 66 to reach 9 under. Ryan Moore (64) and Bronson Burgoon (68) followed at 8 under.

Jordan Spieth, the 2017 winner, followed an opening 73 with a 69 to finish at 2 over, and two-time champion Phil Mickelson finished at 3 over after a 76. They both missed the cut.

“I just didn’t play well,” Spieth said. “No parts of my game are really where I want them to be. I’ll get some time off here, I’m not sure how much, and kind of get away from the game a little bit and get a reset, and try to finish the year strong.”

CHAMPIONS: Jerry Kelly shot a 7-under 65 to take the first-round lead in his hometown American Family Insurance Championship at Madison, Wisconsin.

Kelly played the back nine in 5-under 31.

David Frost was a stroke back and the tournament host, Steve Stricker, was at 67 with Kirk Triplett, David Toms, Duffy Waldorf, Corey Pavin and Tom Gillis. John Daly topped the group at 68.

Defending champion Scott McCarron shot 71.

EUROPEAN: Former champion Martin Kaymer shot a 6-under 66 to open a two-shot lead after the second round of the BMW International Open at Munich.

Kaymer, the only German to win the tournament after his triumph in 2008, had a roller-coaster start with two bogeys and two birdies in his first four holes, then putted three straight birdies from holes 11-13 and ended his found with eight.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa is Kaymer’s closest challenger after carding the lowest round of the week – a 7-under 65 – that put him at 9 under, one shot clear of Kim Koivu of Finland and Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden.

Defending champion Matt Wallace of England was among a group of seven players tied for fifth at 7 under.

