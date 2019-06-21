BASEBALL

Michigan scored in all but one inning against a struggling Texas Tech pitching staff and beat the Red Raiders 15-3 Friday in Omaha, Nebraska, to continue its improbable postseason run.

Next stop: College World Series finals.

Jimmy Kerr homered twice and had four hits, Jesse Franklin had three hits and four RBIs and the Wolverines scored double-digit runs for the 20th time this season.

One of the last four teams to receive an at-large bid to the 64-team tournament, the Wolverines (49-20) reached the CWS for the first time since 1984 and will play for their first national title since 1962.

They’ll play a best-of-three series against Vanderbilt (56-11) for the championship after the Commodores rallied in the ninth inning Friday night for a 3-2 win over Louisville.

Ethan Paul and Pat DeMarco hit RBI doubles in a two-run ninth for Vanderbilt.

NECBL: Connor Tate had three hits and scored three times, Drew DeMartino drove in four runs, and the Sanford Mainers beat the Ocean State Waves 12-3 in the first game of a doubleheader at Sanford.

Jake Noviello pitched six innings to earn the win for Sanford (4-7).

The Waves (5-7) slipped past the Mainers, 2-1, in Game 2 on Nick Elsen’s eighth-inning sacrifice fly.

Darren Williams pitched seven innings for Sanford, allowing three hits and one run while striking out eight.

INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE: The Pawtucket Red Sox inducted Roger Clemens into their hall of fame in a ceremony before Friday night’s game against Indianapolis.

Clemens was joined on the field by ex-teammates Dennis “Oil Can” Boyd, Rich Gedman and Tommy Harper. Clemens took time to remember another former teammate, Bill Buckner, who died last month.

Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner, pitched seven games for Pawtucket in 1984, the year he made his major league debut, and a couple of tuneup starts there later in his career.

TENNIS

BIRMINGHAM CLASSIC: French Open champion Ashleigh Barty remains on course for the No. 1 ranking after beating seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 in Birmingham, England.

Barty hit five aces in the 85-minute quarterfinal against former No. 1 Williams and stretched her winning run to 10 matches. The Australian, currently No. 2, needs to win the tournament to overtake Naomi Osaka at the top the rankings on Monday.

HALLE OPEN: Roger Federer defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to reach the semifinals at Halle, Germany, for the 15th time in his last 15 appearances.

Federer, who is bidding for a personal record 10th title in a single event, saved four of the five break points he faced and converted three of his six opportunities to win in 1 hour, 53 minutes on the grass.

QUEEN’S CLUB: Andy Murray’s comeback after a five-month absence will continue into the weekend after his doubles match in London was suspended in the second set due to darkness on Friday.

The three-time Grand Slam champion and Feliciano Lopez won their first set 6-4 and were 5-4 down in the second to British duo Daniel Evans and Ken Skupski.

Lopez hit 16 aces to beat Milos Raonic 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the singles quarterfinals earlier Friday.

FOOTBALL

COLLEGE: Georgia dismissed junior receiver Jeremiah Holloman from the football team after university police investigated an allegation that he punched and choked his girlfriend.

