Earlier this week, the Canadian House of Commons declared a national climate emergency. As Maine is surrounded by Canada on three sides and Portland is the same latitude as Toronto, shouldn’t we also be taking emergency action? Specifically, shouldn’t we be sharply reducing CO2 emissions, the primary driver of climate change?

According to over 3,500 economists (including Nobel laureates), top government finance officials and business leaders, the easiest, most effective and most equitable way to do that is to place a fee on carbon, with all proceeds returned to households on an equal per capita basis.

The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763), co-sponsored by Chellie Pingree and 47 other U.S. representatives, would do just that. Write Rep. Jared Golden to urge his co-sponsorship and ask Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to support companion legislation when it’s introduced in the Senate.

Mason Morfit

South Freeport

