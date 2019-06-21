I love my Fitbit scale. It tells me both my weight and body fat index. (I admit I have absolutely no idea how this works, though I do know you have to be barefoot to make it work – but I digress.)

Still, the technological possibilities are endless, no? So, wouldn’t it be great if all of the candidates for the president of the United States had to stand on a scale that could determine their integrity, honesty and humility? It would make things so much easier on us voters. Just dreaming!

Louis Phillips

Windham

