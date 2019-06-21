CHASKA, Minn. — Hannah Green has a one-shot lead going into the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and fresh evidence that going after her first LPGA Tour victory at a major won’t be easy.

Green three-putted for bogey on the 18th hole at Hazeltine for a 2-under 70, leaving her one shot clear of two-time major champion Ariya Jutanugarn, who had a 68.

Green stood over a 6-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole that would have given the 22-year-old Australian a four-shot lead. The putt spun in and out of the cup. Jutanugarn holed a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th, and Green sputtered at the end.

She was at 9-under 207, with only five players within five shots of the lead.

PGA: Chez Reavie shot a 7-under 63 and took advantage of second-round leader Zach Sucher’s problems to take a six-stroke lead into the final round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Coming off a third-place tie last week in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, Reavie, 37, was six shots behind Sucher at the turn, then matched the tournament record with a back-nine 28.

The 2008 Canadian Open winner for his lone PGA Tour title, Reavie had a 16-under 194 total.

Sucher shot a 71 to drop into a tie for second with Keegan Bradley (69).

EUROPEAN TOUR: Jordan Smith carded a bogey-free 6-under 66 to take a one-shot lead into the final round of the BMW International Open in Munich.

The Englishman is at 13-under 203, one shot ahead of compatriot Matthew Fitzpatrick and Austria’s Matthias Schwab, who both shot 65.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Steve Flesch birdied the final three holes for a 7-under 65 in the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin, with tournament host Steve Stricker a stroke back in his hometown tournament.

Flesch played the back nine in 5-under 31 to reach 11-under 133.

