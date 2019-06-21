NICE, France — Ingrid Hjelmseth proved to be a shootout hero once again as Norway beat Australia on penalties Saturday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup.

Hjelmseth saved Emily Gielnik’s kick, and Ingrid Engen hit the decisive penalty as Norway won the shootout 4-1 after the match had finished 1-1.

Australia captain Sam Kerr, who was frustrated by Norway most of the night despite several opportunities, fired her penalty shot high and wide.

“It was a great win,” Hjelmseth said. “I was just focusing and picking a side when they put the ball down. I was just telling myself, ‘OK, I will go to the right,’ and then I took a chance and it was good for us, it was the right side.”

Hjelmseth saved two penalties in her last shootout – in the semifinals of the 2013 European Championship.

Norway will face the winner of Sunday’s game between England and Cameroon.

The shootout came after a game during which neither team had a clear advantage, though Norway succeeded in keeping Kerr from being much of factor. Kerr had a goal disallowed in the second half after offside was called. Australia also had two penalties denied on video review.

The game went to extra time after Australia’s Elise Kellond-Knight scored from a corner kick to make it a 1-1 game in the 83rd minute.

Forward Isabell Herlovsen put Norway up 1-0 with a goal in the 31st.

Australia had to play the final 16 minutes of extra time at a numerical disadvantage after defender Alanna Kennedy was sent off on a red card for hauling down Norway forward Lisa-Marie Utland. Norway peppered Australia’s goal but was repeatedly denied by goalkeeper Lydia Williams.

“It was tough,” Kerr said. “A lot of the girls had already played a lot of minutes so we were already running on empty, and then obviously Alanna getting sent off is not ideal, but we stuck together. We were still confident and believing in each other, but it just didn’t come off tonight.”

Australia was thwarted in its attempt to reach the quarterfinals for a fourth straight time.

“This team had high expectations and goals coming into this tournament so to go out this way it was pretty rough and I haven’t really wrapped my head around it I don’t think,” said defender Steph Catley, who had Australia’s only successful penalty kick during the shootout. “Doesn’t really feel like we’re out if that makes sense. It’s devastating.”

GERMANY 3, NIGERIA 0: Germany advanced to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight time, beating African champion Nigeria 3-0 in Grenoble, France.

Germany captain Alexandra Popp, playing in her 100th international match, scored in the 20th minute. Sara Dabritz made it 2-0 in the 27th with a penalty kick, and Lea Schuller got the final goal in the 82nd minute.

Second-ranked Germany, which has outscored opponents 9-0, plays the winner of Monday’s match between Sweden and Canada on June 29 at Rennes – a weeklong layoff that gives time for midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan’s broken toe to heal. The Germans, who won the tournament in 2003 and 2007, have never failed to reach the quarterfinals.

COPA AMERICA

VENEZUELA 3, BOLIVIA 1: Two goals by Darwin Machis and one by Josef Martinez helped Venezuela win in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, and advance to the Copa America quarterfinals.

Venezuela, which has never won the Copa America or qualified for a World Cup, finished Group A in second place to Brazil.

BRAZIL 5, PERU 0: Casemiro, Roberto Firmino and Everton scored in the first half, and Dani Alves and Willian scored in the second half in Sao Paulo to keep the hosts on track for their first Copa title since 2007.

Share

< Previous

Next >