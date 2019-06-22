My neighbors and I were in the street Thursday, trying to figure out which of us was playing music at such a loud level. As we kept walking toward Auburn Street, it occurred to us that it was live music and coming from the direction of Rock Row, the new concert venue at the old quarry.

How could that be? It is miles away. This sounds like it is next door.

We live on Jackson Street between Auburn and Summit streets in far North Deering, and the music was so loud we couldn’t hear our televisions in our own homes with the windows closed. It was raining!

A complaint to the police resulted in a denial of any action: “We can do nothing …” I bet if I played my music as loud as that, my neighbors would summon the police and they would show up.

Disturbing the peace is surely on the books somewhere.

Dan Collins

Portland

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: