OAKLAND, Calif. — Matt Chapman homered in the third inning and doubled in the go-ahead run in the seventh Saturday, and the Oakland Athletics held on to beat the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-2.

Ramon Laureano had two hits, was hit by pitches twice – including once with the bases loaded – and threw out a runner from center field for the A’s. Khris Davis singled and scored.

Ji-Man Choi hit his ninth home run and Joey Wendle had two hits for Tampa Bay, which has lost 9 of 12.

Chapman hit his team-leading 18th home run off starter Yonny Chirinos to put the A’s up 2-1, then drove in the tiebreaking run off Diego Castillo (1-6) with a double past diving shortstop Willy Adames. Chapman hit a walkoff three-run homer in the ninth Thursday night off Castillo, handing Castillo his first blown save this season.

After Chapman’s hit put the A’s ahead 3-2, Castillo intentionally walked Matt Olson to load the bases and got Davis to ground out before hitting Laureano to force in Chapman.

TWINS 5, ROYALS 3: C.J. Cron homered and singled in the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, and Minnesota won at Kansas City, Missouri.

Miguel Sano and Jake Cave also homered for the Twins, who blew a 3-0 lead in the eighth before pushing ahead for good in the 10th. Eddie Rosario’s double to deep right off Wily Peralta (2-3) scored Cave for a two-run cushion.

Trevor May (2-1) worked a scoreless ninth and Blake Parker retired the side in the 10th for his 10th save in 11 chances. AL Central-leading Minnesota has won two straight after losing four of its previous five.

Jose Berrios of the Twins allowed two runs on five hits in seven efficient innings. He took a shutout into the eighth, when he allowed the first two runners to reach and was removed with a blister on his right ring finger.

INDIANS 2, TIGERS 0: Aaron Civale dazzled in his major league debut, striking out the side to begin the game and allowing two infield hits over six innings to lead Cleveland at home.

Civale, 24, made a spot start because Mike Clevinger is on the injured list with a sprained ankle.

Civale likely will be sent back to Columbus, but he made a strong impression, striking out six, walking three and working out of a sixth-inning jam.

Civale walked Nicholas Castellanos and Miguel Cabrera with two outs, but Brandon Dixon fouled out to first baseman Carlos Santana down the right-field line.

ORIOLES 8, MARINERS 4: Jonathan Villar hit a three-run homer, Anthony Santander had a two-run shot and Baltimore won at Seattle to end a 10-game skid.

Andrew Cashner worked six innings for the Orioles, who snapped the eighth-longest losing streak in club history. Baltimore will have a chance to win back-to-back games for the first time since May 6 in Sunday’s series finale.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 10, CUBS 2: Rookie Pete Alonso hit his 26th homer to set the NL record for homers before the All-Star Game as New York won at Chicago.

Alonso broke a tie with Cody Bellinger of Los Angeles (2017). He’s still seven short of Mark McGwire’s major league record of 33 accomplished in 1987.

Todd Frazier and Wilson Ramos also homered for the Mets, who won consecutive road games for the first time in over two months.

Zack Wheeler (6-5) allowed one run on five hits in seven innings to bounce back after losing his previous two starts. He retired 15 straight batters from the second through the sixth.

MARLINS 5, PHILLIES 3: Wilkin Castillo hit a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning in his first game in the majors in 10 years, lifting Miami at Philadelphia.

Castillo hadn’t played in the big leagues since June 20, 2009 with Cincinnati. Castillo, a 35-year-old catcher, suffered a torn labrum in his right shoulder and bounced around the minors before he was called up Friday from Triple-A.

The Phillies have lost six straight and 15 of 21.

Austin Brice (1-0) struck out two in a perfect sixth for the last-place Marlins, who have won three straight. Wei-Yin Chen tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Jose Quijada retired Cesar Hernandez on an infield popup for the final out with the bases loaded for his first save in his seventh big-league appearance.

BREWERS 6, REDS 5: Yasmani Grandal led off for the first time in his career and homered in his opening at-bat to help Milwaukee win at home and snap a season-high five-game losing streak.

Grandal, who had never batted first in 795 career games, put the Brewers ahead 5-4 with an RBI double in the fourth. Two outs later he scored on Lorenzo Cain’s bloop single that chased Reds starter Luis Castillo (7-2).

Christian Yelich scored a run but went 0 for 3 to end his career-high hitting streak and the longest in the majors at 18 games.

Matt Albers (4-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Adrian Houser handled the seventh. Josh Hader struck out four of the final six outs for his 18th save.

PIRATES 6, PADRES 3: Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking, two-run single in the eighth inning and Pittsburgh won at home.

It was 2-2 when Starling Marte led off the eighth with a triple against reliever Craig Stammen (5-4). Josh Bell and Corey Dickerson walked to load the bases, and Frazier singled up the middle.

INTERLEAGUE

CARDINALS 4, ANGELS 2: Marcell Ozuna homered to lead St. Louis at home.

Albert Pujols of the Angels hit his 13th home run, a solo drive in the seventh inning. He got a standing ovation as he rounded the bases and the cheers grew louder until he emerged from the dugout and tipped his hat to the sellout crowd.

Pujols has 646 career homers, including 445 in his 11 seasons with the Cardinals. His 111 home runs at the new Busch Stadium are the most by anyone.

Pujols, a three-time NL MVP who helped the Cardinals win two World Series championships, returned to the ballpark Friday night for the first time since helping St. Louis take the 2011 title. Pujols signed with the Angels after that season and they hadn’t played an interleague game at Busch until this weekend.

NOTES

INDIANS: Cleveland designated outfielder Leonys Martin for assignment.

Martin, who overcame a life-threatening bacterial infection last summer, batted .199 with nine home runs and 19 RBI in 65 games.

NATIONALS: Outfielder Victor Robles left the game against Atlanta with symptoms of dehydration in the second inning.

Share

< Previous

Next >