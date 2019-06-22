A Buxton man wanted on a warrant for burglary was found hiding in a shed in town Saturday after having fled from police on Friday, police said.

Leonard “Rusty” Geisinger, 34, was wanted 0n charges of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, according to a news release from Buxton police.

Police took him into custody around 2:30 p.m. at 151 Turkey Lane Road, where police said he was hiding in a shed. Police said they had a received a tip that Geisinger was at the location. Both local state police officers went to the scene.

Police had also received a tip on Friday that Geisinger was walking on Parker Farm Road, but when officers tried to stop him, he fled. A search involving a K9 team on Friday was unsuccessful.

