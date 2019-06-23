As a disabled retired veteran, I would like to thank and recognize the outstanding medical treatment I receive at the Togus VA Hospital. From janitor to surgeon, everyone there demonstrates genuine care for us from ensuring the facility is clean to providing top-notch surgical procedures.

One is always greeted with a smile and a “how can I help,” can-do attitude. There are written and verbal appointment reminders and less than a 15-minute wait to see the doctor.

On behalf of myself and all the other veterans, I thank all of the Veterans Affairs service providers there for providing a level of care that far surpasses anything I have seen in the private sector.

I pray the Trump administration’s efforts to cut and privatize veterans’ health care will fail.

Patrick Eisenhart

Augusta

