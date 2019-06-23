CHASKA, Minn. — Hannah Green held her nerve and saved par from the bunker with a 5-foot putt on the final hole to win the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday for her first major championship, and the first by an Australian in 13 years.

Green closed with an even-par 72 at Hazeltine for a one-shot victory over defending champion Sung Hyun Park, whose 18-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole gave her a 68 and put the pressure on the 22-year-old Australian.

Green pulled a 6-iron into the bunker, blasted out to 5 feet and made the biggest putt of her life.

Among those to celebrate with her was Australia’s most prolific major champion, Karrie Webb, which was meaningful in many ways. Webb was the last Aussie to win an LPGA Tour major in 2006 at the Kraft Nabisco. She also supports junior girls in Australia, bringing two scholarship winners to America each year.

Green was one of those recipients four years ago.

Now she’s a major champion.

“I’m speechless,” she said through the tears. “I was really nervous playing the last five holes.”

She finished at 9-under 279 and won $577,500. In only her second full year on the tour, Green became the first wire-to-wire winner of the event since Yani Tseng in 2011.

PGA: Chez Reavie won the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, for his second PGA Tour title and first in 11 years, closing with a 1-under 69 for a four-stroke victory over Keegan Bradley and Zack Sucher.

The 37-year-old Reavie, also the 2008 Canadian Open winner, finished at 17-under 263 at TPC River Highlands a week after tying for third in the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.

Reavie took a six-stroke lead into the round after a shooting a 63 on Saturday. But Bradley chipped away and got within a stroke on the par-4 15th when he made a 71/2-foot birdie putt after Reavie missed an 11-footer.

Reavie put the tournament away on the par-4 17th, making a 14-foot birdie putt, while Bradley three-putted for a double bogey. Bradley and Sucher each shot 67.

CHAMPIONS: Jerry Kelly won his hometown event, beating Retief Goosen with a birdie on the third hole of a playoff in the American Family Insurance Championship in Madison, Wisconsin.

Kelly closed with a 6-under 66 at rainy University Ridge to match Goosen and tournament host and fellow Madison player Steve Stricker at 15-under 201.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Italy’s Andrea Pavan beat Matthew Fitzpatrick with a birdie on the second hole of a playoff in the BMW International Open in Munich for his second European Tour title.

Pavan finished with a bogey-free 6-under 66 to match Fitzpatrick (69) at 15-under 273 at Munchen Eichenried.

