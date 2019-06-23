WASHINGTON — The Atlanta Braves sent pitcher Mike Foltynewicz, a 2018 All-Star, to the minor leagues Sunday following another ineffective start.

Foltynewicz (2-5, 6.37 ERA) was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnet after giving up eight runs in four innings to Washington less than 24 hours earlier.

After the Braves rallied for a 13-9 win Saturday night, Foltynewicz said, “It’s just frustrating. I have a 7.00 ERA on a first-place team.”

Pitching coach Rick Kranitz said, “He’s an All-Star and he has great stuff. He just needs to go down, clear his head and relax, and start making pitches.”

The Braves filled the roster spot by recalling right-hander Chad Sobotka from Gwinnet.

YANKEES: Outfielder Cameron Maybin became the 21st player to go on the injured list this year for New York, exceeding its total for the 2018 season.

Maybin, 32, has a strained left calf. To replace him on the roster, the Yankees recalled left-hander Nestor Cortes Jr. from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

The Yankees acquired Maybin in an April 25 trade with Cleveland. He’s batting .314 with five homers and 14 RBI in 42 games.

Maybin got hurt in the third inning of Friday’s 4-1 victory against Houston. Manager Aaron Boone said Maybin has a Grade 2 strain and will be out for a while.

NATIONALS: Reliever Trevor Rosenthal was released by Washington, which ran out patience waiting for him to return to form.

Rosenthal ended his three-month stint in Washington with a 0-1 record and a 22.74 ERA. The Nationals made the move less than 24 hours after Rosenthal walked all three batters he faced in a 13-9 loss to Atlanta.

After having Tommy John surgery in 2017, Rosenthal sat out last season before signing as a free agent with Washington in November. The Nationals hoped he would pitch as he did in 2014 and 2015 with St. Louis, when he totaled 93 saves.

Rosenthal, 29, appeared in 12 games with Washington, issuing 15 walks and allowing 16 earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.

DODGERS: A woman at Dodger Stadium was taken to a hospital for precautionary tests after being struck in the head by a foul ball from Cody Bellinger of Los Angeles in the first inning of a game against Colorado.

The young woman was sitting four rows from the field down the first-base line, just beyond protective netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout. She was hit by a sharp line drive by Bellinger, who checked on her between innings. She at first stayed in her seat and was given an ice pack, but left about 15 minutes later for further attention.

A first-aid person who treated the woman said she was taken to the hospital for precautionary tests but was alert and answering questions. The name of the woman wasn’t released.

A woman died last August after being struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodger Stadium.

METS: Manager Mickey Callaway cursed at a reporter, and pitcher Jason Vargas had to be restrained from charging him during a confrontation in the team’s clubhouse after a loss.

The dustup with Tim Healey of Newsday occurred after the Mets blew a late lead in a 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Reporters asked repeatedly after the game about Callaway’s decision to stick with reliever Seth Lugo during the eighth inning instead of going to closer Edwin Diaz. Lugo allowed a go-ahead three-run homer to Javier Baez.

After the press conference, Callaway walked past Healey in the clubhouse. Healey told Callaway he would “see you tomorrow,” and Callaway responded by calling Healey an obscenity. Callaway walked away and then returned, cursing at Healey again and telling him to leave the clubhouse.

Vargas then stared down Healey and eventually tried to charge him. Players stepped in to restrain him. No punches were thrown and Healey left the clubhouse moments later.

