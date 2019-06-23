NEW YORK — Jose Altuve hit a leadoff homer, rookie Yordan Alvarez connected again and the Houston Astros beat the streaking New York Yankees 9-4 to end a season-high seven-game skid Sunday.

New York had won eight straight but was stopped by ace Justin Verlander and four homers, including a grand slam from Tyler White.

DJ LeMahieu hit a three-run drive in the fifth, giving New York a home run in a franchise-record 26 consecutive games. The major league mark is 27 set by the 2002 Texas Rangers.

“We showed our mettle today,” Verlander said. “It would have been easy to look forward to the off day tomorrow and say this was a tough road trip and let’s reset, but that’s what good teams do.”

INDIANS 8, TIGERS 3: Bobby Bradley doubled and drove in a run in his first major league plate appearance, and Cleveland completed a three-game sweep at home.

Bradley, a 23-year-old first baseman who leads the International League with 24 home runs, was promoted from Triple-A Columbus and went 1 for 3 with one run and a walk. He also made a running over-the-shoulder catch in foul territory.

ROYALS 6, TWINS 1: Hunter Dozier hit a three-run shot during a five-run third inning, Homer Bailey was stingy pitching into the sixth and Kansas City won at home.

Alex Gordon had two RBI and Nicky Lopez also drove in a run, helping the Royals forge a split of the four-game series.

RANGERS 7, WHITE SOX 4: Tim Federowicz and Danny Santana hit two-out, two-run homers in the second inning and Shawn Kelley shut down a late rally with his first four-out save of the season as Texas won at Arlington, Texas.

Kelley struck out Tim Anderson to strand runners at second and third in the eighth after the White Sox scored three runs to pull within 5-4. Kelley pitched a scoreless ninth for his 10th save, preserving the win for rookie Adrian Sampson (6-4).

RAYS 8, ATHLETICS 2: Travis d’Arnaud drove in three runs and hit a two-run homer, Austin Meadows hit a three-run double and Tampa Bay won at Oakland, California, for a split of the four-game series.

Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) followed Tampa Bay’s opener to pitch six innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out three.

MARINERS 13, ORIOLES 3: J.P. Crawford had a career-high four hits and drove in four, Yusei Kikuchi had his best outing in a month, and Seattle used an eight-run third inning to win at home.

Crawford lifted his average to exactly .300 in his first season since being acquired from Philadelphia. He hit his second home run of the season in the first inning, had a pair of singles and drove in two during the third, and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Since May 22, Crawford has raised his batting average 56 points.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 6, PHILLIES 4: Rookie right-hander Jordan Yamamoto won for the third time in three career starts, Garrett Cooper and Brian Anderson hit consecutive homers, and visiting Miami sent Philadelphia to its seventh straight loss.

JT Riddle homered, doubled and drove in two for Miami, which swept three games in Philadelphia for the first time since August 2009. The Marlins outhit the Phillies, 16-4.

BRAVES 4, NATIONALS 3: Johan Camargo delivered a pinch two-run homer in the 10th inning, and Atlanta won at Washington to capture its fifth straight series.

The Braves used the long ball and their bullpen to win the deciding matchup of a three-game set.

BREWERS 7, REDS 5: Brandon Woodruff struck out a career-high 12, Travis Shaw homered and Milwaukee won at home.

CUBS 5, METS 3: Javier Baez hit the 100th homer of his career, a three-run drive in the eighth inning as Chicago overcame another home run by Pete Alonso to win at home.

Alonso hit his 27th home run, breaking the Mets’ record for rookies in an entire season set by Darryl Strawberry in 1983.

PIRATES 11, PADRES 10: Kevin Newman walked with the bases loaded in the 11th inning to cap a four-run rally as Pittsburgh won at home.

DIAMONDBACKS 3, GIANTS 2: Tim Locastro’s single with the bases loaded in the 10th inning gave Arizona a win at Phoenix.

DODGERS 6, ROCKIES 3: Hours after being called up from the minors, Will Smith connected for a pinch three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to lift Los Angeles at home.

