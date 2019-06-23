Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook senior: The LSU-bound standout and best high jumper in Maine history won her third straight Class A high jump title (5-8), capping a career with 11 state championships, four New England titles and an indoor national championship.

Victoria Bossong, Cheverus sophomore: Bossong won the 100 (12.31), 200 (24.80) and 400 (55.54) at the Class A state championships, setting meet records in the 200 and 400. She finished eighth in the 400 at the New Balance Nationals with her time of 53.81, smashing her previous all-time Maine best of 55.33. She also had the state’s best time this year in the 100 (11.94), 200 (24.65) and 800 (2:18.08).

Emma Gallant, Cheverus junior: Gallant was the Class A runner-up to her teammate, Victoria Bossong, in the 100 (12.46), 200 (25.06) and 400 (57.90), and ranked No. 2 in the state in all three events.

Emma Hargreaves, Old Town senior: Hargreaves was the Class B champion in the discus (108-1) and shot put (38-10½), and ranked No. 1 in the state in the shot put at 41-10½ – the best throw by a Maine high schooler since 2010.

Camille Kohtala, Orono senior: Kohtala, a University of Alabama recruit, won the long jump (18-0¾) and 200 (26.13), and placed third in the 400 (1:01.72) to lead the Red Riots to the Class C championship. Her best long jump of the year was 18-5¼, putting her second in Maine history behind national-record holder Kate Hall (22-5).

Emily Labbe, Scarborough junior: Labbe won the 100 hurdles (15.08) and took second in the 300 hurdles (46.29) at the Class A state championships. She ranked first in Maine in the 100 hurdles (14.80) and third in the 300 hurdles (46.29).

Sofie Matson, Falmouth sophomore: Matson easily won the 1,600 (4:59.29) and 3,200 (10:33.05) at the Class A state championships, taking the 3,200 by 32 seconds as she broke the meet record. At the New England championships, she finished second in 10:24.07, moving up to No. 3 on Maine’s all-time list.

Cymeria Robshaw, Penquis Valley senior: Robshaw won the triple jump (35-7½), and was second in the long jump (17-10¼) and 100 (12.64) at the Class C championships.

Jilian Schmelzer, Winthrop junior: Schmelzer won the 100 (12.50) and 400 (58.47), and finished second in the 200 (26.28) at the Class C championships. Her time in the 400 tied the meet record.

Emma White, Cheverus senior: White matched Maine’s all-time best mark in the triple jump (38-8½) during the regular season, then won the triple jump (37-10), and took second in the long jump (17-2½) and 110 hurdles (15.50) at the Class A championships.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Glendon Rand, Brewer: It was a memorable year for the Brewer girls’ track program, which won its first Class B indoor title since 1999, then captured its first outdoor state championship. The Witches did it with contributions from a large group; nine athletes scored in individual events and eight had at least one top-three result.

