Arrests
6/16 at 6:23 a.m. Alexander Buchanan, 25, of Longwoods Road, Falmouth, was arrested by Officer Joseph Burke on Main Street on a charge of operating under the influence.
6/16 at 8:21 p.m. Erick Sulcs, 51, of Puddle Duck Road, was arrested by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Tuttle Road on a charge of operating under the influence.
Summonses
6/16 at 10:36 p.m. A 17-year-old boy, of Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Pynchon on Blackstrap Road on a charge of illegal transportation of drugs by a minor.
Fire calls
6/12 at 1:43 p.m. Smoke detector activation on Buds Trail.
6/14 at 10:37 a.m. Gas or liquid condition on Foreside Road.
6/16 at 7:07 p.m. Building fire on Mill Ridge Road.
6/17 at 10:35 a.m. Smoke detector activation on Main Street.
6/18 at 8:53 p.m. Gas leak in Gray.
EMS
Cumberland emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from June 11-19.
