CARABASSETT VALLEY

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library will kick off its summer reading program Wednesday, featuring free library membership.

Themed “A Universe of Stories,” the program will feature a story walk set up on the patio out back. The library will also offer four weekly do-it-yourself projects that will be available to guests anytime during each particular week, Thursday through Saturday, to meet the needs of campers, toddlers and travelers.

The first 20 to sign up receive free vouchers to a Portland Sea Dogs baseball game. Library members must be present with their children to pick up a backpack, free book, reading log and bookmark while supplies last. Grab a few or a stack of books to read! Take a few moments to enjoy the story walk outside: “Miss Maple’s Seeds,” featuring pictures and story by Eliza Wheeler.

The weekly projects include a Sun Craft on July 11, Galaxy Playdo on July 18, Asteroid Toss on July 25, Edible Constellations on Aug. 1, and and ice cream social on Aug. 15

The library is located at 3209 Carrabassett Drive, No. 3.

Summer library hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. The library is closed July 4 in observance of the holiday.

For more details, call 237-3535.

NEW GLOUCESTER

The Maine Dairy Promotion Board and Maine dairy farmers will hold the inaugural Cow Trail Classic 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday at Pineland Farms Dairy Barn at 110 Valley Farm Road.

The event will feature a 5K run/walk, local farmers, baby calves, educational demonstrations, local and state dairy businesses and organizations, and dairy products for attendees. Proceeds will be donated to the Milk2MyPlate program.

Registration fee is $25 plus a $2.95 sign-up fee. To register, go to runsignup.com/Race/ME/NewGloucester/CowtrailClassic5k. Deadline for sign-ups is by noon Friday.

The 44th annual New Gloucester Strawberry Festival will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the New Gloucester Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, off Route 231.

Fresh offerings of strawberry shortcake will include native berries, homemade biscuits and Hodgman’s frozen custard. The Hall Family Band will perform and there will be a raffle, sponsored by the New Gloucester Historical Society.

For more details, call Leonard L. Brooks at 926-3188.

APPLETON

Appleton Library has extended the registration deadline to Saturday for a planned weeklong Animation Workshop with Deb Vendetti during the week of July 15 for students ages 8 and older.

Funded by a grant from the Maine State Library, this is a free workshop with a $25 refundable registration fee. Preference is given to Appleton residents and surrounding areas.

Register online at http://www.appletonlibraryme.org/ or email [email protected]

For more details, call 785-5656 or email [email protected]

BRUNSWICK

Spectrum Generations in partnership with Healthy Living for ME will offer a free workshop designed to help adults manage their chronic or long-term health conditions.

Living Well for Better Health will be offered weekly on Mondays beginning June 24 and running through July 29 from 1:30 to 4 p.m. at People Plus, 35 Union St.

Living Well for Better Health is an ideal workshop for people who may have health conditions such as heart disease, asthma, Lyme disease or COPD. Participants who complete the series report improved symptom management, increased physical activity, better communication with their medical team/s, and general improvement in health.

This series is free and open to the public. Visit healthylivingforme.org, call 800-620-6036 or email [email protected] for more information and to register.

PORTLAND

Beacon Hospice urgently needs volunteers to visit terminally ill patients and their families, with training set to begin Wednesday.

The need also is great to find veterans willing to visit fellow veterans, pet therapy providers and folks who enjoy scrapbooking, collages or writing newsletters.

Free classes will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 7 at the Beacon Hospice South Portland office near the Maine Mall. For details, call Volunteer Coordinator Donna Teague at 772-0929.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: