It’s that magical time of year in Maine when it’s entirely pleasant out (though always bring a sweatshirt), and one of the things that means is there’s a bunch more places to see live, local music. From patios to decks, breweries, waterfronts, parks and assorted other outdoor locations, you realistically could see a show outside seven days a week. Here are three happening this week.

The Nightshades

7-10 p.m. Thursday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland. baysidebowl.com

One of Portland’s hippest spots is the roof at Bayside Bowl. With terrific sunset views, a full bar and a vintage Airstream trailer that serves tacos, this is a seriously righteous patio. On the entertainment front, all summer long you can see movies (like the Talking Heads concert film “Stop Making Sense” on July 24) and catch live music. On Thursday night, Stu Mahan, Max Cantlin, Emmett Harrity and Ryan Curless will converge for a night of New Orleans-flavored swamp funk. They’re calling themselves The Nightshades and I have a feeling they might just blow the roof off the place. Oh, wait …

When Particles Collide

5-8 p.m. Friday. Slab Italian Street Food, 25 Preble St., Portland. slabportland.com

When Particles Collide is the duo of Sasha Alcott and Chris Viner. Although they’re technically based in Bangor, they spend most of their time traveling around the country, playing shows and living out of their van named Vandalf the White. In April, through no fault of its own, Vandalf was involved in a bizarre accident and getting it repaired has been an ordeal for the ages. So here’s a chance to sit outside in the palatial patio area at Slab, eat tasty food and enjoy the blazing electric guitar and drums of When Particles Collide. They’ll have a bunch of merchandise with them, and every purchase helps with the Vandalf recovery effort. Their latest release is last year’s EP “Fade to Gold.” Slab has live music several nights a week into mid-September.

Now Is Now

7-10 p.m. Friday. Portland Lobster Company, 180 Commercial St., Portland. portlandlobstercompany.com

Portland Lobster Company’s live music schedule is as packed as any calendar can hope to be. Heck, on some days there are two different artists scheduled. Does it get kind of overrun with tourists? You bet it does. But that’s OK. Tourists are people, too, and you can rub shoulders with them while drinking a cold beer and having lobster or fried clams. Head there on Friday night for Now is Now, the longtime local rock band fronted by singer/guitarist Mitch Alden with bass player Chip Brindamour and drummer Louis Dugal. By the way, if you head back there at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, you can catch a solo show by Alden.

