A Jefferson woman died Sunday night in a one-vehicle accident on Route 126, police said.

A report came in to the Lincoln County Center at about 7:59 p.m. Sunday about the crash on Route 126 near the intersection with Hinks Road in Jefferson.

Laura Foley, 21, was driving a 2001 Subaru Forester east on Route 126 when the vehicle appears to have veered off the road on a corner, according to a news release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle then struck several trees.

Foley, who was wearing her seatbelt, was killed in the collision, police said. Speed and driver inexperience were believed to be factors in the accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Jefferson Fire Department, Waldoboro EMS and a Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office accident reconstruction specialist.

Route 126 was closed to traffic while authorities responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

