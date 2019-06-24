As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accuses Iran of the attack on ships in the Gulf of Oman, he cites intelligence as the source of information and basis for the accusations.

Presumably, this is intelligence provided by the CIA, the same agency that provided intelligence for the accusations around the interference of the Russians in our last election.

Although it is certainly plausible that the Iranians had a hand in many aggressions in the Middle East, a rational American must question the convenience of accepting CIA intelligence on the issues that most matter to the administration while ignoring a more fundamental issue that threatens our democracy.

I, for one, am certain that the intelligence agencies of the U.S. are among the best in the world. However, when the administration is headed by a president who has been documented to be a pathological liar, what are we as Americans expected to believe?

In normal times a winning presidential candidate would be expected to garner the trust of the entire electorate in order to marshal their agenda and unite us as a people. For most Americans the moment to trust the Trump administration long ago set sail, never to be seen again. And sadly, his Republican supporters have lost their moral compass and allow him to pirate our nation on another warpath sponsored by yet another Republican administration.

Tracy Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

