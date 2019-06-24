Maine Coast Fishermen recognizes Becky’s Diner with inaugural award

The first annual Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association Community Leadership Award was announced when The Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association held its annual meeting and celebration June 19 at Maine Beer Company in Freeport.

At the meeting, members also elected the 2019 board of directors and selected officers for the organization, but the highlight of the night was recognizing Becky Rand for her support of Maine’s commercial fishermen and Portland’s working waterfront. Rand is the owner of Becky’s Diner in Portland, a frequent watering hole for fishermen and a spot that many consider a home away from home. Rand not only makes the fishermen part of the family, but has helped support them by hosting meetings, organizing fundraisers, and being a vocal advocate for their businesses and way of life.

“Becky Rand is a shining example of an individual who, in all aspects of her life, gives back to Maine’s fishing community and Portland’s working waterfront. We are thrilled to award her the MCFA Community Leadership Award for 2019,” Executive Director Ben Martens said.

Joe Nickerson, a groundfish, scallop, elver, and lobster fisherman from Arundel, was elected chairman of the board and Alex Todd, an 11th-generation fisherman from Chebeague Island, was elected vice chairman. Nickerson succeeds Gerry Cushman of Port Clyde, who served as board chairman for the previous eight years. Lee Walker of Harpswell was elected treasurer and Andrew Kraus of Portland was elected secretary.

“I am thrilled at the opportunity to serve as chairman and help lead this organization,” said Joe Nickerson, after being elected chairman of the board of directors. “The work of the Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association in giving a voice to Maine’s community-based fishermen is more important than ever as we deal with new threats, changing oceans, and embrace new opportunities in Maine’s fishing communities.”

Brunswick hospital 4th highest in funds raised in Trek Across Maine

Mid Coast–Parkview Health employees, providers, friends and family members raised just under $30,000 in the 35th annual Trek Across Maine to support the American Lung Association and lung health across the state.

The three-day Trek Across Maine from June 14-16 followed a new route this year that began and ended at the Brunswick Recreation Center at Brunswick Landing. The approximately 180-mile loop stretched from Brunswick to Lewiston and back.

On June 15, the cyclists stayed overnight at Colby College in Waterville, where Cate Parker, director of Community Health & Wellness, greeted the team with a welcoming spread of food and drinks.

With 35 cyclists, the team not only nearly doubled in size since last year, but also achieved an impressive increase in fundraising, making it the fourth-highest team that participated in this year’s Trek.

“The Trek Across Maine is an all-around phenomenal event, which inspires thousands of cyclists, hundreds of volunteers, and many local businesses and community members to band together each year for healthy air and lung disease awareness,” said co-captain Kris Haralson. “Our team was committed to having a big presence in this year’s event and we are grateful for the support of our community and the Mid Coast–Parkview Health family, which resulted in our largest team and fundraising total to date.”

“The Trek is an incredibly inspiring effort to take part in and we thank everyone who supports us. We welcome employees, friends, and family members to join us next year as we continue to grow the team,” co-captain Janet Moore said.

