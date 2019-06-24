NEW YORK — Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton stretched the Yankees’ home run streak to a record-tying 27 games, and New York beat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 on Monday night.

Hicks and Stanton each hit three-run drives, and New York matched the mark set by Alex Rodriguez and the 2002 Texas Rangers.

CC Sabathia (5-4) pitched six innings of two-run ball for his 251st career victory. He threw 104 pitches, his most in a game since 2016, and struck out a season-high nine. The 38-year-old left-hander whiffed Billy McKinney with his final pitch.

Stanton hit his shot during a seven-run sixth inning for his first homer in a season spoiled by various injuries.

The Yankees batted around during that inning, their fourth time turning over the order in the past week. The blowout came a night after New York ended its eight-game winning streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 13, METS 7: Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead two-run homer, Rhys Hoskins, Jean Segura and Jay Bruce also went deep and Philadelphia won at home to snap a seven-game losing streak.

Zach Eflin (7-7) struggled through five innings, allowing six runs and 11 hits but got a rare outburst from his offense.

CUBS 8, BRAVES 3: Willson Contreras homered and had three RBI, Jon Lester pitched five-hit ball through six innings and Chicago won at home.

Jason Heyward added a solo homer for Chicago, which moved one game ahead of Milwaukee in the NL Central. Lester (7-5) allowed two unearned runs and struck out seven.

NOTES

METS: The team fined Manager Mickey Callaway and pitcher Jason Vargas for their expletive-filled confrontation with a reporter after a weekend loss at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Callaway cursed at a Newsday beat reporter, Tim Healey, and Vargas had to be restrained from charging Healey in the clubhouse after a 5-3 loss Sunday. There was no physical contact.

CARDINALS: Closer Jordan Hicks has a torn elbow ligament and the team said it’s determining what to do with the hardest-throwing pitcher in the majors.

Hicks, who has hit 105 mph this season, has a torn ulnar collateral ligament, an injury that usually leads to Tommy John surgery.

BLUE JAYS: Right-hander Marcus Stroman, asked about trade speculation connecting him to the New York Yankees, stopped short of saying he was hopeful for a deal but insisted he could handle the city’s notoriously tough stage.

“I love it. New York’s like the Mecca of the world. I love excitement. I love bright lights. I love competition. I love pressure,” said Stroman, who has a 5-9 record.

RANGERS: Third baseman Asdrubal Cabrera will miss a three-game series at Detroit after the reduction of his four-game suspension for hitting an umpire with equipment.

The Rangers said Cabrera would serve a three-game suspension during their series against the Tigers that begins Tuesday.

ORIOLES: Baltimore signed the top overall pick in the draft, catcher Adley Rutschman of Oregon State.

Rutschman, 21, a switch-hitter, batted .411 with 17 home runs as a junior for the Beavers this year. He won the Golden Spikes Award that recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the United States.

CUBS: Closer Craig Kimbrel could be activated later this week.

Kimbrel signed a three-year, $43 million contract June 7. He’s set to pitch Tuesday in another game at Triple-A Iowa. Theo Epstein, the Cubs’ president of baseball operations, said the team will evaluate his progress.

