PORTLAND — Painted pianos are back this summer as the city once again offers people a chance to sit down and pound out a few favorite tunes.

The second Pianos in the Squares project kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, in Monument Square, with a walking concert. Guest artists will perform half-hour mini-concerts on the pianos in four downtown squares.

Kafari is the performer at Monument Square. At 11:30 a.m., Genevieve Curtis will entertain guests in Congress Square. At noon, Tina Davis and April Masse will perform in Longfellow Square, and at 12:30 p.m. Anastasia Antonacos will play in Bramhall Square.

City businesses will be responsible for wheeling the pianos out during the day for anyone to play throughout the month of July.

“We’re bringing pianos out of their natural habitat of concert halls and recital spaces and into the streets so we can enjoy all of the creativity that Portlanders have to share,” said Ethan Hipple, deputy director of Parks, Recreation & Facilities. “Our hope is that these pianos will bring people together and create musical memories in our public spaces.”

Business sponsors include the Portland Public Library, Westin Portland Harborview Hotel, One Longfellow Square, and Peloton Labs. Participating arts organizations include Portland Recreation’s summer camp, Portland Library staff, Maine Access Immigrant Network and the Art Department.

Sherwin Young of Starbird Music and the Piano Gallery helped the city source and tune the pianos that will be used this summer.

