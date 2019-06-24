IF YOU GO WHEN: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, as well as July 13, July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17 WHERE: Thompson’s Point, 1 Thompson’s Point, Portland HOW MUCH: Free INFO: sellamcircus.com WHAT ELSE: Performances will be at noon and 2 p.m.; workshops at 1 p.m. have limited space, so participants are encouraged to arrive early to sign up.

Circus fans will want to clear a Saturday or two from their busy summer schedule.

That’s because Sellam Circus School will offer free performances and workshops on select Saturdays at Thompson’s Point in Portland. Dates include this Saturday, July 13, July 27, Aug. 3 and Aug. 17.

At noon and 2 p.m. on each of those dates, there will be performances by various circus artists, including acrobats and the CircusKids Troupe. At 1 p.m. there will be free circus skills workshops, but the capacity is limited so organizers are encouraging people to get to Thompson’s Point early and sign up. The workshops could include lessons in aerial silks, trapeze and acrobatics.

The performances and workshops are being put on by Sellam Circus School, a Biddeford-based circus arts academy that teaches circus arts skills for people who just want to have fun and for those considering a performance career. The school was founded by Sellam El Ouahabik who has performed in circuses worldwide in a 40-year career.

Thompson’s Point, a redeveloped industrial area on the Fore River in Portland that includes a music venue and a host of arts and cultural destinations, has had circus groups as tenants in the past. In a statement announcing the free events, Jed Troubh of Thompson’s Point said his group is “excited” to partner with the circus school to bring “free circus workshops and free access to high caliber circus performances” to people in Greater Portland.

There will be food trucks on site during the events, and beer, wine and cocktails sold.

