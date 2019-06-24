NEW HIRES

Jeremy Cluchey joined The Nature Conservancy in Maine as director of strategic communications.

Cluchey brings 15 years of communications and marketing experience, most recently at Maine Audubon. He lives in Bowdoinham.

Jocelyn Runnebaum was also hired as fisheries project manager.

Runnebaum previously worked for the Alaska Department of Fish and Game as a fisheries biologist.

PROMOTIONS

Rob Wood was promoted to director of government relations and climate policy at the Nature Conservancy in Maine.

Wood, of Portland, holds a master’s degree in public policy from Georgetown University.

GENERAL

William K. Skelton and Darcie P. L. Beaudin, attorneys at Skelton, Taintor & Abbott in Auburn, became members of ElderCounsel, a national organization of elder law and special needs planning attorneys.

AWARDS and RECOGNITIONS

Burgess Advertising & Marketing was recognized with Healthcare Advertising Awards on behalf of two of its health care clients.

Central Maine Healthcare’s “Finally!” campaign of TV commercials and print advertisements was recognized with a silver in the 36th annual Healthcare Advertising Awards and an excellence award from the 25th annual Communicator Awards.

For New England Cancer Specialists, the “Mainers to Be Thankful For” ad that ran in the Portland Press Herald and the Kennebec Journal was a silver winner in the 36th annual Healthcare Advertising Awards. The “MVP” TV commercial won an Award of Distinction from the 25th annual Communicator Awards.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

United Way of Greater Portland welcomed six new board members.

Dudley Davis is founder of the YES! Program; John Moran is an associate at Bernstein Shur; Hilary Rapkin is chief legal officer at Wex Inc.; Meredith Rousseau is senior vice president, head of strategy and operational excellence at TD Bank; Giovani “Gio” Twigge is chief human resources officer at Idexx; and Ben Waxman is co-founder of American Roots Wear.

