Cape Elizabeth Land Trust will host its 12th annual Paint for Preservation auction Sunday at Garrison Field, home of the Holden Family Estate. The event is held annually to raise money for the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust, which works to preserve the land nearby.

The 30 painters will gather Friday around different outside locations in Cape Elizabeth to paint scenery that’s been preserved by the organization. The Land Trust will provide a map of locations where the artists will be set up on its website for visitors to go and watch the crafting.

Artists will use Friday and Saturday to paint, and on Sunday will auction off their artwork, with proceeds going to the artists and the Cape Elizabeth Land Trust. Since the start of the auction, over 682 acres have been preserved across Cape Elizabeth, including Jordan’s Farm, Old Farm Christmas Place and Cross Hill Trail.

Twenty-seven of the 30 painters participating in the organization’s most popular fundraiser are from Maine, four are from Cape Elizabeth, and one will travel from Millinocket. Many of the artists, who were selected by Anne Zill, the University of New England art gallery director, run their own galleries and have their work featured in museums across the country.

The auction starts at 4 p.m., with live music as well as food from Brett Cray of Chimney Rock Food Co. catering. People also will be able to purchase “mystery boxes,” which contain smaller pieces of art made by the featured artists.

Tickets are $70 and needed for the event, which sells out yearly.

