Arrests
No arrests were reported for from June 17-23.
Summonses
No criminal summonses were issued for the period June 17-23
Fire calls
6/17 at 5:28 a.m. Accident on East Elm Street.
6/17 at 8:39 a.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
6/17 at 9:18 a.m. Unattended, unpermitted burn on Rogers Road.
6/18 at 3:54 p.m. Accident at U.S. Route 1 and East Main Street.
6/18 at 5:10 p.m. Accident on U.S. Route 1.
6/20 at 2:26 p.m. Structure fire on Bates Street.
6/21 at 9:06 a.m. Alarm on U.S. Route 1.
6/21 at 11:46 a.m. Fatal accident in Main Street.
6/21 at 10:12 p.m. Assist North Yarmouth.
6/22 at 12:52 p.m. Accident on Lafayette Street.
6/22 at 1:03 p.m. Accident on Main Street.
6/22 at 3:13 p.m. Alarm on West Elm Street.
6/22 at 5:35 p.m. Disabled motor vehicle on U.S. Route 1.
EMS
Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 11 calls from June 17-23.
