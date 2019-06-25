Arrests

6/17 at 5:20 p.m. Kathryn Martucci, 57, of Tufton Street, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/18 at 10:15 p.m. Nicholas Foley, 40, of Jordan Avenue, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

6:18 at 10:04 p.m. Kevin Kulow, 32, of River Road, was arrested by Officer J. Bernier on a charge of violating a protection from abuse order.

6/19 at 2:16 a.m. Nicholas Foley, 40, of Jordan Avenue, was arrested by Officer J. Verrill on a charge of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs.

6/19 at 11:03 p.m. Michael Schmidt, 29, listed as a transient, was arrested by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

6/20 at 9:34 p.m. Benjamin Gilbert, 35, of Fairways Drive, was arrested by Officer James Fisher on a warrant.

6/22 at 7:28 p.m. Christina Knee, 37, of Primrose Lane, was arrested by Officer Brandon Curtis on charges of assault, obstructing government administration and refusing to submit to arrest.

6/22 at 8:01 p.m. Drake Mascal, 20, of Swett Street, was arrested by Officer Garrett Decker on charges of theft, obstructing government administration, refusing to submit to arrest and assault.

6/23 at 8:41 a.m. Melanie Jacques, 35, of Lewiston, was arrested by Officer Nicholas Bedard on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/18 at 1:52 p.m. Candace Faller, 47, of Woolwich, was issued a summons by Officer Charles Tompson on charges of theft and violating conditions of release.

6/19 at 12:20 a.m. Ashley Elliott, 25, of River Road, was issued a summons by Officer Garrett Decker on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

6/20 at 10:44 p.m. Thomas Fitzpatrick, 26, of Shore Road, was issued a summons by Officer Christopher Wolongevicz on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/23 at 1:21 p.m. Kaitlynn Potter-Fontaine, 18, of Auburn, as issued a summons by Officer Nicholas Bedard on a charge of theft.

6/2 at 6:49 p.m. Kerrilyn Wotton, 34, of Cushing Street,was issued a summons by Officer Kerry Wolongevicz on a charge of theft.

6/24 at 4:56 a.m. Michael Hall, 66, of Gurnet Road, was issued a summons by Officer Garret Decker on a charge of attaching false plate and displaying a false registration.

Fire Calls

6/17 at 7:36 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street near Route 1.

6/18 at 7:12 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 196.

6/18 at 7:16 a.m. Motor vehicle accident Route 196 near Crookers Construction.

6/18 at 10:49 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on McKeen Street near the Harriet Beecher Stowe School.

6/18 at 12:03 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Industrial Parkway.

6/18 at 5:56 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Brunswick Diner.

6/18 at 9:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 196 near the Interstate 295 Southbound Ramp.

6/19 at 8:40 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

6/19 at 11:16 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Gurnet Road and Perryman Drive intersection.

6/19 at 12:35 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

6/20 at 10:23 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

6/20 at 11:49 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Maine Street.

6/20 at 12:42 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

6/20 at 5:36 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street near Moonlight Inn.

6/20 at 6:12 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Route 1.

6/21 at 6:33 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Bath Road and Gurnet Road intersection.

6/21 at 9:14 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at River Road and Pleasant Street intersection.

6/21 at 11:53 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cressey Road.

6/21 at 12:47 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road near Fast Cash Redemption.

6/21 at 3:07 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bath Road.

6/21 at 5:04 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

6/22 at 12:25 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Foreside Road.

6/22 at 6:29 a.m. Motor vehicle accident at Pleasant Street and Church Road intersection.

6/22 at 7:56 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295 near Exit 28.

6/22 at 2:45 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Pleasant Street.

6/23 at 1:15 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Bridge Road.

6/23 at 3:20 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Cressey Road near U-Haul.

EMS Calls

Brunswick emergency medical services responded to 69 calls from June 17-23.

