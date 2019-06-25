One person died in a single-car crash in South Portland on Tuesday night, police said.
The driver was the only occupant of a car that crashed at 1122 Broadway about 5:30 p.m., South Portland police said in a statement.
Police identified the victim as David Folsom, 39, of South Portland.
Speed has been ruled out as a factor, but police are investigating all other possible causes of the crash.
Gorham police are assisting the crash reconstruction. Anyone with information about the crash or who witnessed it should call South Portland police at 207-799-5511.
