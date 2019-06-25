Longtime employees of Harvey’s Helical Solutions in Gorham break ground for a new plant Tuesday at the former horse racing track off Narragansett Street. Staff photo by Robert Lowell
Harvey Vice President of Operations Steve Vatcher speaks to employees and town officials at the ceremony. Staff photo by Robert Lowell
Harvey CEO Peter Jenkins says, “This project is a huge milestone for the company. We’re going to build a palace.” Staff photo by Robert Lowell
