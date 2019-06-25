Maine Voices Live features 1:1 conversations between Portland Press Herald writers and notable Maine voices. Audience members experienced a memorable night with a Q&A at the end.

Pat Gallant Charette is a native of Maine, Westbrook resident, University of Southern Maine graduate, wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and retired nurse. In her spare time, 68-year-old Pat is a marathon swimmer.

She started marathon swimming at the age of 58 and was inducted into the International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame and Maine Sports Hall of Fame this year. She has set 9 world records in some of the most challenging marathon swims in the world.

Pat is also the founder of the annual global swim event “Valentine’s Day…Swim for your Heart” to bring an awareness of heart disease and its prevention.

The event will be at One Longfellow Square, doors open at 6:30.

Gallant Charette will be interviewed by staff writer Kelley Bouchard.

