Maine child welfare officials closed their case involving Kendall Chick in February 2017, almost 10 months before the girl died from abuse at the hands of her primary caretaker.

Prior to closing the case, state officials visited the home of Stephen Hood, Kendall’s paternal grandfather, and Shawna Gatto, his fiancé, only twice – once in November 2016 and again in December 2016. State statute requires monthly in-person visits with families who assume custody of children who have been removed from homes because of suspected abuse or neglect, which Kendall had.

Outside of the two home visits, child welfare officials contacted Gatto, who became Kendall’s caretaker, six times by phone between June 2016 and January 2017.

The next report to the Department of Health and Human Services came in December 2017, when the girl was found dead inside Hood and Gatto’s Wiscasset home. She had just turned 4.

DHHS officials on Tuesday provided never-before-released information about Kendall’s death, and her experience with child protective services, under a state statute known as the Child and Family Services and Child Protection Act.

The Portland Press Herald had requested records more than a year ago but was advised that no details would be released until the criminal case concluded.

Shawna Gatto, the fiancé of Kendall’s paternal grandfather and the girl’s primary caretaker, was found guilty of murder in late April, following a five-day trial, but wasn’t sentenced until Tuesday.

Some of the information about how Kendall came into contact with child protective services came out during Gatto’s trial, but the details released Tuesday by the state offer the clearest picture yet of Kendall’s short, tragic life.

Kendall’s first interaction with the system was the day she was born. DHHS received a report and conducted an assessment. Although the information released Tuesday doesn’t say why the report was made, Kendall’s mother, Alicia Chick, was struggling with substance use disorder when the girl was born. Kendall stayed with her mother but the state referred her to services, including “parenting education, housing assistance and treatment related to the problems reported.”

DHHS monitored Alicia Chick’s participation in those services and then closed the case in August, after she had found stable housing.

Two months later, the department received a report and, after assessing allegations contained in it, “made no findings of abuse or neglect.”

A year and a half later, in May 2016, another report involving Kendall was made. This time, the department assigned a caseworker, who substantiated allegations of neglect by Kendall’s parents.

At that point, the state placed Kendall with Hood and Gatto, who had previously watched Kendall on weekends and sometimes for longer stretches. Kendall would remain in her parents’ legal custody but would be put under a safety plan. The state conducted a kinship home study, which is required by law, prior to placing Kendall with Hood and Gatto.

However, the department disclosed Tuesday that its own internal review found “deficits in the casework practice and oversight, including failures to adhere to agency policies in the kinship home study.”

Further, the department said, “Neither parent engaged in the services recommended by the department to increase Kendall’s safety in their care and Kendall remained in the home of her paternal grandfather and Shawna Gatto.”

Kendall lived the final 18 months of her life with Hood and Gatto, where she was subjected to prolonged abuse that eventually led to her death.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew, in a statement sent with the memo about Kendall’s case, said a child death “reverberates throughout a community.”

“We take seriously our responsibility to protect the health and safety of Maine children, and continue to take action, including adding to the ranks of our child welfare caseworkers, better supporting foster parents, tackling substance use disorders, and promoting safe sleep environments for new babies,” Lambrew said.

In most cases, details about reports of child abuse or neglect are confidential. However, according to statute, Maine’s health and human services commissioner “shall make public disclosure of the findings or information pursuant to this section in situations where child abuse or neglect results in a child fatality or near facility.”

The statute then spells out what information can be released. It includes:

*The name and age of the abused or neglected child.

*Any determination by a local child protective service or state agency that investigated alleged abuse or neglect and the subsequent findings

*Identifications of any child protective actions, if any, that were taken regarding child or child’s family.

*Whether any abuse or neglect was ever substantiated.

*Any actions taken by child protective services in response to abuse or neglect, including but not limited to any action taken after every report of abuse or neglect and the dates of those reports.

*Whether the child or the child’s family received care or services from child welfare prior to every report of abuse or neglect.

Finally, the statute has a provision for the release of “any extraordinary or pertinent information concerning the circumstances of the abuse or neglect of the child and the investigation of the abuse or neglect, if the commissioner determines the disclosure is consistent with the public interest.”

That last provision implies discretion on the part of the DHHS commissioner.

The state is not required to release any information about where reports of abuse or neglect originated from or identify any siblings or parents or guardian who are not the subject of any report.

Additionally, the state is not required to release any medical or psychiatric records or reports unless it relates directly to the cause of the abuse or neglect.

Kendall’s death, followed three months later by the death of 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in Stockton Springs, led to an internal DHHS investigation and a review by the Legislature’s Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability. Both concluded that procedures were not followed in either case and that likely contributed to their deaths. Caseworkers also started speaking out about conditions within their agency that made their jobs near impossible. Unsustainable caseloads. High staff turnover. An anemic foster care system that led to many caseworkers spending nights in hotel rooms with kids until safe placements could be found.

In Kennedy’s case, both her mother, Sharon Carrillo, and step-father, Julio Carrillo, have been charged with murder and await trial.

Many changes have followed, both during the final months of the administration of Paul LePage and early on in Gov. Janet Mills’ tenure. The state already has boosted staffing in child protection by more than 100 jobs since last year and 62 more were included in the biennial budget that passed this month.

Sen. Bill Diamond of Windham, who followed Kendall’s case closely and sat in on much of the trial, said more needs to be done.

“Since Logan Marr died in 2001 — through four gubernatorial administrations — we’ve had seven commissioners of DHHS, and kids are still dying,” Diamond said, referencing another high-profile death that helped reshape the state’s child protection system. “We need action on all fronts to address this problem, not just from DHHS, but from the courts, the legislature and law enforcement. We have to act now.”

