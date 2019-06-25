ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The principal owner of the Rays says it’s unrealistic for his team to play full time in the Tampa Bay area, and a shared season with Montreal is the best option.

“I don’t see it happening in St. Petersburg and would be hard-pressed to see it working in Tampa from what I know,” Stu Sternberg said at a news conference Tuesday. “This is not a staged exit. This is about Tampa Bay keeping its hometown team and Montreal having one, too. I believe strongly in the sister-city concept. We’re asking for open minds.”

Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week the Rays have “broad permission to explore what’s available.” Tampa Bay is averaging 14,546 fans a game, lowest in the American League and well below the major league average of 27,360. Only the Miami Marlins draw worse at 9,378.

“We are at or near the bottom in every economic category in Major League Baseball,” Sternberg said in his remarks at the Dali Museum in St. Petersburg.

An agreement between the Rays and St. Petersburg for Tropicana Field runs through 2027. St. Petersburg’s mayor has shot down the two-city possibility.

“The City of St. Petersburg will not participate in the funding of a new stadium for a part-time team,” Mayor Rick Kriseman said. “We remain receptive to partnering with the Tampa Bay Rays to redevelop the Tropicana Field site and build a new stadium for a full-time team.”

Sternberg envisions open-air stadiums in both cities but noted there are no plans to pay for them. He said an ideal target date would have everything in place for the 2024 season.

Montreal has been without a big-league team since the Expos left after the 2004 season for Washington and became the Nationals.

YANKEES: Kendrys Morales was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and designated for assignment.

The 36-year-old veteran was acquired May 14 from Oakland for a player to be named or cash. At the time, the injury-depleted Yankees were looking for temporary help at designated hitter and first base.

CARDINALS: Closer Jordan Hicks is set to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral on Monday following a MRI. Hicks was 2-2 with a 3.14 ERA in 29 games this season, with 14 saves in 15 opportunities.

ORIOLES: The team signed the top overall pick in the draft, catcher Adley Rutschman of Oregon State. The 21-year-old received a signing bonus of $8.1 million.

ROCKIES: Colorado placed infielder Brendan Rodgers on the 10-day injured list with an injured right shoulder.

