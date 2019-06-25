NEW YORK — DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back homers to begin the bottom of the first inning, giving the Yankees a major league-record 28 straight games with a long ball, and New York held off the Toronto Blue Jays 4-3 Tuesday night.

Gleyber Torres and Edwin Encarnacion each poked a solo shot over the short right field porch for the Yankees, who shook off another injury to Giancarlo Stanton and won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Aroldis Chapman allowed a run in the ninth before retiring Freddy Galvis on an easy grounder with two aboard for his 23rd save in 25 tries.

Stanton exited in the fourth with a bruised right knee and was scheduled for an MRI. He got tangled up with Toronto pitcher Clayton Richard (0-4) in the first while getting thrown out on a headfirst slide into third base.

ROYALS 8, INDIANS 6: Hunter Dozier’s grand slam capped Kansas City’s stunning five-run rally in the ninth off Cleveland closer Brad Hand, giving the Royals a road win.

Hand (4-3) was a perfect 22 for 22 in save chances and is likely on his way to being an All-Star. But the left-hander did not record an out against the Royals, who entered the ninth down 6-3.

Nicky Lopez had an RBI infield single before Kansas City loaded the bases and Dozier connected on Hand’s first pitch for his first career grand slam and 13th homer.

RANGERS 5, TIGERS 3: Jesse Chavez pitched into the seventh inning in his longest outing in over two years, and Texas became the latest visiting team to win in Detroit.

Detroit has lost 18 of its last 20 home games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, MARLINS 1: Max Scherzer struck out 10 in eight innings and won his fifth straight start, leading Washington at Miami.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner also had two hits and scored twice.

Scherzer (7-5) is 5-0 with a 0.92 ERA over his last seven starts and has fanned exactly 10 in three straight games. He allowed five hits and one run while throwing 71 of 94 pitches for strikes.

PHILLIES 7, METS 5: Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead two-run homer for the second straight game, and Philadelphia won at home.

Brad Miller, Scott Kingery and Rhys Hoskins also connected for Philadelphia.

INTERLEAGUE

PADRES 8, ORIOLES 3: Manny Machado marked his return to Camden Yards with a performance reminiscent of his time with the Orioles, hitting a long homer and driving in two runs to help San Diego win in Baltimore.

Machado played seven years with the Orioles before being traded last July, months before becoming a free agent. The third baseman signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres in February.

Machado had plenty of help. Manuel Margot homered and drove in three runs, and Fernando Tatis Jr. and Francisco Mejia also went deep.

