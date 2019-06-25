BASEBALL

Kumar Rocker struck out 11 while pitching 6 1/3 innings of three-hit ball, and Vanderbilt got to Michigan’s shaky bullpen in a 4-1 win in Game 2 of the College World Series finals Tuesday night in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Commodores (58-12) forced a winner-take-all Game 3 on Wednesday night at TD Ameritrade Park. Michigan is playing for its first national title since 1962. Vanderbilt last won in 2014.

Rocker (12-5) set the tone in another in a line of strong performances. Ten of the 6-foot-4, 255-pound freshman’s first 11 pitches were strikes.

Michigan (50-21) failed to score in the opening inning for the first time in its five CWS games and five of the first six batters struck out.

Redshirt freshman Isaiah Paige (4-1), pitching for the first time since June 8 in regionals, drew the start for Michigan and worked four-plus innings.

The problems for the Wolverines started after Paige departed. The Commodores picked up an unearned run in the fifth and then Jack Weisenberger, who relieved Benjamin Keizer with two runners on in the sixth, let in two runs on wild pitches to back-to-back batters.

Philip Clarke’s ninth homer, against Angelo Smith, made it 4-0.

CMG FINANCIAL LEAGUE: Ethan Scott drove in two runs to lead Bonny Eagle (1-4) to a 3-1 victory against Greely (0-3) at Cumberland on Monday.

• Liam Riley allowed three runs on four hits in six innings, striking out eight and walking two, as Bruno’s (6-2) secured a doubleheader split with an 8-4 win over Freeport in Game 2 Monday night at Freeport.

Gabe Wagner went 3 for 4 to pace a 13-hit attack in Freeport’s 8-4 win in the opener.

TRACK AND FIELD

SEMENYA APPEAL: Track and field’s governing body says it met a Swiss supreme court deadline to explain why rules limiting female runners’ testosterone levels should be re-imposed during Caster Semenya’s appeal.

The IAAF had until Tuesday to respond to a federal judge’s grant of a special interim order this month that suspended the rules.

The judge must now decide whether two-time Olympic champion Semenya can continue competing over 800 meters without taking testosterone suppressing medication pending the full appeal.

That final hearing with a panel of judges will likely take several months, but the next ruling from the single judge could come within days.

The South African is currently on track to defend her world title in September in Doha, Qatar.

She ultimately wants the Swiss Federal Tribunal to overturn a Court of Arbitration for Sport ruling in May that upheld the IAAF’s rules applying to female middle-distance runners with “differences of sex development.”

FOOTBALL

NFL: Bengals rookie offensive tackle Jonah Williams is expected to miss the season after surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder. He was injured at a practice earlier this month.

The Bengals drafted Williams at No. 11 overall in April.

TENNIS

WIMBLEDON: Two-time champion Petra Kvitova says she will decide later this week if she’s ready to play at the All England Club.

The 29-year-old Czech player injured her left forearm during training in Paris ahead of the French Open and has not played since.

EASTBOURNE: Andy Murray lost in men’s doubles for the first time since returning from hip surgery in January as he and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo fell 6-2, 6-4 in the first round at Eastbourne, England, to top-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah on Tuesday.

Murray, who struggled on serve, won the doubles title with Feliciano Lopez at the Queen’s Club on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Murray will partner Pierre-Hugues Herbert in men’s doubles at Wimbledon.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Odyssey Sims scored 25 points, including two free throws with 29.1 seconds left, and the Minnesota Lynx held off the Indiana Fever 78-74 on Tuesday night despite blowing a 22-point lead.

Minnesota was ahead 43-23 at halftime until Indiana scored 24 of the next 30 points to tie it at 60. Kelsey Mitchell sank a fade-away 3-pointer with 6:07 remaining in the fourth quarter for the Fever’s first lead, 63-61, since a 5-4 advantage.

OLYMPICS

BREAKDANCING: Breakdancing has moved a step closer to the 2024 Olympics, and now organizers can look to book a street venue in Paris.

IOC members formally endorsed requests from Paris in February and their executive board in March to provisionally add breakdancing to the program, pending a final decision in December 2020.

