YARMOUTH — The children’s garden will kick off the 2019 growing season with a special event from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 29, at the Yarmouth Community Garden, 615 East Main St.
Activities will include planting flowers and vegetables, painting signs, making scarecrows and an opportunity to march in the annual veggie parade. Call 899-5861 for more information.
