Arrests

6/15, no time listed. Sean Driggers, 31, of Antietam Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin at U.S. Route 1 and Congress Avenue on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/15, no time listed. Matthew Smith, 40, of Meadow Road, Topsham, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on Middle Street on a charge of domestic violence assault.

6/19 at 9:29 p.m. John Coes, 52, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, was arrested by Officer Nick Green on High Street on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/21 at 11:10 a.m. Michael Parker, 18, of Weeks Road, Richmond, was arrested on a warrant by Detective Sgt. Andrew Booth in West Bath.

6/21 at 8:09 p.m. Shaun Fraser, 28, of Gleed Street, Brunswick, was arrested by Cpl. Jason Aucoin on Drayton Road on charges of false identification of registration plates, theft of services, and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

6/23 at 11:02 p.m. Stephen Wilhelm, 33, of Aegis Drive, was arrested by Officer Ryan Kaake on Leeman Highway on a charge of operating under the influence, and issued a summons on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Summonses

6/20 Gerald Bellemare, 66, of North Shore Road, Winthrop, was issued a summons by Detective Sgt. Andrew Booth on Water Street on a charge of theft.

6/23 Anthony Perry, 18, of High Street, Brunswick, was issued a summons by Officer Ryan Kaake on Bluff Road on a charge of possession of liquor by a minor.

Arrested protesters

6/22 at 10 a.m. Bath and State Police arrested 22 protesters outside Bath Iron Works’ Washington Street christening event for the USS Inouye, and charged them between 8:45 and 10 a.m. with obstructing a public way, according to a department press release. Those arrested, from the groups Maine Veterans for Peace and Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, included Luther Howard, 71, of Fairhaven, Massachusetts; Cynthia Howard, 72, of Biddeford; Lisa Savage, 62, and Mark Roman, 71, both of Solon; William Thomas, 76, of Auburn; Daniel Ellis, 71, Richard Lethem, 87, Mary Beth Sullivan, 65, and Bruce Gagnon, 66, all of Brunswick; Constance Jenkins, 71, of East Blue Hill; Dudley Hendrick, 77, of Deer Isle; Robert Shetterly, 72, of Brooksville; Sophia Fuller, 72, of Belfast; Ashley Bahlkow, 35, and Sophia Bahlkow, 43, both of North Yarmouth; Natalyn Mayers, 73, of Whitefield; Kenneth Jones, 70, of Swannanoa, North Carolina; Sarah Fulton, 30, of Davis, California; James Freeman, 70, of Verona Island; Dixie Searway, 81, of Parsonsfield; Russell Wray, 64, of Hancock; and George Ostensen, 64, of Hope.

Fire calls

6/17 at 9:56 p.m. Fire alarm on Granite Street.

6/20 at 2 p.m. Elevator malfunction on Oak Grove Avenue.

6/20 at 4:26 p.m. Gas leak on Washington Street.

6/21 at 9 p.m. Illegal burning on Whiskeag Road.

6/22 at 8:46 a.m. Rescue assist on Middle Street.

6/22 at 9:05 a.m. Public assist on Chandler Drive.

6/23 at 3:17 p.m. Tree branch on wire on Crescent Street.

EMS

Bath emergency medical services responded to 50 calls between June 17-23.

