Arrests
No arrests were reported from June 18-24.
Summonses
6/20 at 1:06 a.m. Dylan Wood, 19, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Littlejohn Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.
Fire calls
6/18 at 9:50 a.m. Fire alarm on Masefield Terrace.
6/19 at 12:28 a.m. Fuel leak on Peppergrass Road.
6/19 at 6:53 p.m. Grass fire on Shore Road.
6/21 at 9:20 a.m. Fire alarm on Park Circle.
6/21 at 9:32 a.m. Fire alarm on Meadow Way.
6/24 at 1:17 p.m. Transformer fire on Ocean House Road.
EMS
Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from June 18-24.
