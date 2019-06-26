Arrests

No arrests were reported from June 18-24.

Summonses

6/20 at 1:06 a.m. Dylan Wood, 19, of Lewiston, was issued a summons on Littlejohn Road by Officer Ben Davis on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

Fire calls

6/18 at 9:50 a.m. Fire alarm on Masefield Terrace.

6/19 at 12:28 a.m. Fuel leak on Peppergrass Road.

6/19 at 6:53 p.m. Grass fire on Shore Road.

6/21 at 9:20 a.m. Fire alarm on Park Circle.

6/21 at 9:32 a.m. Fire alarm on Meadow Way.

6/24 at 1:17 p.m. Transformer fire on Ocean House Road.

EMS

Cape Elizabeth emergency medical services responded to 13 calls from June 18-24.

