Jack Wyman will not be back to go for a third straight Maine Amateur championship when the tournament is played July 9-11 at Portland Country Club. Wyman, 28, turned pro last winter and is enjoying the new challenge.

“I just felt like it was a now or never thing,” Wyman said. “I wanted to see how I responded to being pro. I was pretty happy with my decision, once I did it.”

Wyman had nothing left to prove as an amateur. Along with his back-to-back wins in the Maine Amateur, Wyman was the low amateur in the Charlie’s Maine Open last year and in 2017. Last summer, Wyman placed sixth at the New England Amateur, and he played in the U.S. Amateur last August at Pebble Beach.

Wyman began his pro career playing PGA Tour qualifying tournaments in the South, as well as some minitour events. Wyman’s most recent tournament was close to home, the New Hampshire Open, last week. Wyman was 5-under par for the three-day tournament and tied for 11th place.

“I kind of struggled early in the spring, but I’m seeing more promising play now,” Wyman said.

Wyman said his biggest adjustment was to stop thinking about playing for money.

“Once you turn pro, you feel like you have to do different things, but it’s the same game,” Wyman said. “I care more about playing well and scoring well. The money, that kind of takes care of itself if you play well.”

Wyman will play Monday in a Web.com Tour qualifier. He plans to play Aug. 20-21 in the Charlie’s Maine Open at Augusta Country Club. In the fall, Wyman will play in Q School, the qualifying tournament for the PGA Tour.

LAST YEAR, Cape Elizabeth’s Reese McFarlane became the first Mainer in 24 years to win the New England Amateur.

That victory earned McFarlane a spot in the Northeast Amateur Invitational, which was played last week at Wannamoisett Country Club in East Providence, Rhode Island.

The four-round tournament ended Saturday. With a plus-8 215 over the first three rounds, McFarlane just missed the cut. His best round was a 1-under 68 in the second round.

McFarlane recently completed his junior season at the University of North Carolina-Wilmington. He placed fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association championship to help the Seahawks take the team title.

THE FINAL QUALIFYING tournament for the Maine Amateur Championship is set for Thursday at Waterville Country Club. Eighty-seven players will play one round, with 24 spots in the Maine Amateur at stake.

Twenty-nine players qualified at Biddeford-Saco Country Club on June 13, and 32 more earned a spot Monday at Poland Spring Golf Club.

The Poland Springs qualifier was halted because of rain last Thursday and was completed Monday, with Chris King and Will Kannegieser each shooting 70 to lead the field.

Forty-seven players earned exemptions into the Maine Amateur.

This year’s event is the 100th Maine Amateur, and will be played at Portland Country Club for the 14th time. Portland Country Club last hosted the tournament in 2011.

