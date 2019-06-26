Leaders are born and made when a situation brings out their sense of humanity. And in Portland, that leader is Mayor Ethan Strimling.

On the issue of immigration, the mayor is a man of his word. He stayed strong with his belief in support of immigrants. As mayor, he has carried on the Portland tradition of welcoming newcomers into our city.

The thing that strikes me the most is that Mayor Strimling makes sure that they have the resources they need, such as classes to learn English and job training so that they are ready to contribute to the economy of our great city.

As a humanitarian, Mayor Ethan Strimling stood firm with his decision. As I analyzed his actions, I concluded that it takes a leader with a strong heart and a sense of humanity to make such a decision while facing criticism.

Maxwell K. Chikuta

Portland

