A small number of employees at online retailer Wayfair’s contact center in Brunswick joined a protest Wednesday afternoon against the company’s decision to sell goods to a federal contractor working with detention centers that house migrant children.

Four workers gathered outside the facility shortly after 1:30 p.m., joining about 30 non-employees who also called on the company to cut off those sales.

One of the employees was Morgan Robson, a senior sales and service consultant with the home furnishings retailer. Robson said he is on paternity leave but felt compelled to joint the walkout protest because the company should not in any way enable the use of detention facilities.

“We should be dismantling concentration camps, not furnishing them,” he said.

A group of workers at the company’s Boston headquarters announced Tuesday on social media that they planned to stage a walkout at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to protest the company’s sale of goods destined for federal detention centers that house migrant children, according to organizers in Boston.

The employees oppose the treatment of migrants in such facilities and said they learned Wayfair had sold over $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture to BCFS, a Texas-based nonprofit government contractor that manages migrant detention camps along the southern U.S. border. The workers disseminated a protest letter asking the company to stop doing business with detention facility contractors. The group said the letter garnered over 500 employee signatures.

“The United States government and its contractors are responsible for the detention and mistreatment of hundreds of thousands of migrants seeking asylum in our country – we want that to end,” the letter says. “We also want to be sure that Wayfair has no part in enabling, supporting or profiting from this practice.”

However, Wayfair management responded with its own letter, also leaked online, saying that the company has a policy of doing business with any law-abiding customer.

“We believe all of our stakeholders, employees, customers, investors and suppliers included, are best served by our commitment to fulfill all orders,” the management letter says. “This does not indicate support for the opinions or actions of the groups or individuals who purchase from us.”

Wayfair announced Wednesday it would make a $100,000 donation to the Red Cross.

More than 400 employees work at the company’s Brunswick facility. The workers who walked out said they were assured by company manages they would not be punished for participating.

