CASCO – A motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon when his bike collided with a pickup truck at Poland Spring and Meadow roads.
Deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office shut down a section of the road at about 5 p.m. for what they described as a serious-injury crash. Deputies said the area would likely remain closed to traffic for several hours.
No further information was available about the motorcycle rider or other victims. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office was investigating.
This story will be updated.
