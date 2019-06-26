6/17 at midnight Justin Sherburne, 32, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Anthony Stewart on a charge of fugitive from justice on Oxford Street.

6/17 at 5 p.m. Christopher A. Guidi, 39, of Biddeford, was arrested by Officer Christopher Kelley on an outstanding warrant on Rowe Avenue.

6/17 at 9 p.m. Michael T. Meteer, 37, of Nobleboro, was arrested by Officer Cody Forbes on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Congress Street.

6/ 17 at 11 p.m. Abdifitah Abdulahi, 25, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Anthony Stewart on an outstanding warrant on Commercial Street.

6/18 at 1 a.m. Brianna Morgan Meserve, 22, of Camden, was arrested by Officer Matthew Burnell on an outstanding warrant on Congress Street.

6/ 18 at 10 a.m. Laura Simmons, 51, of Falmouth, was arrested by Officer Michael Bennis on a charge of operating after suspension on Middle Street.

6/18 at 1 p.m. Kevin Stachon, 55, was arrested by Officer Jay Twomey on a charge of criminal trespass on Congress Street.

6/18 at 2 p.m. Richard A. Lugo, 35, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on a charge of indecent conduct on Portland Street.

6/18 at 4 p.m. Sherry A. Peterson, 52, of Westbrook, was arrested by Officer David Moore on a charge of criminal trespass on Read Street.

6/18 at 4 p.m. Bryan S. Tardiff, 25, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on charges of operating without a license, violating conditional release and two outstanding warrants on Elm Street.

6/18 at 5 p.m. Douglas Dewalt, 51, was arrested by Officer Brent Ross on charges of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Chestnut Street.

6/18 at 5 p.m. Bo A. Johnson, 29, of Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Vincent Rozzi on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Riverside Street.

6/18 at 11 p.m. Hervey Blaise Tuyisabe, 27, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on an outstanding warrant on Alder Street.

6/19 at 5 p.m. Emilie Muanandibu, 25, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Benjamin Savage on a charge of operating without a license on Fore Street.

6/19 at 7 p.m. Mark A. Fusco, 54, of Portland, was arrested by Officer William Buckley on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer on Riverside Street.

6/19 at 10 p.m. Antoni T. Kita, 22, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Patrick Landrigan on charges of criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Sherman Street.

6/20 at midnight Richard Sneddon, 51, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Patrick Landrigan on a charge of assault on State Street.

6/20 at midnight Toby S. Casey, 39, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Kevin Nielson on a charge of operating after suspension on Franklin Street.

6/20 at 1 a.m. Gary Jones, 33, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Lackee on a charge of assault on Madeline Street.

6/20 at 1 a.m. Nicholas S. Waterman, 41, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Payoczkowski on charges of criminal threatening, criminal trespass and an outstanding warrant on Oxford Street.

6/20 at 2 a.m. Jean M. McQuinn, 42, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Terrance Fitzgerald on a charge of theft of services on Harris Avenue.

6/20 at 4 a.m. Gary Jones, 33, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jonathan Lackee on an outstanding warrant on Jeanne Street.

6/20 at 5 a.m. Deann Higgins, 29, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer Matthew Rider on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Mechanic Street.

6/20 at noon Franklin E. Elliott, 56, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Ayaovi Alogon on an outstanding warrant on Middle Street.

6/20 at 7 p.m. Joseph Michael Harmon, 29, of South Portland, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on charges of assault and violation of conditional release on East Oxford Street.

6/21 at 1 a.m. Dylan Dunne, 25, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Ian Leitch on a charge of violation of conditional release on Fore Street.

6/21 at noon Aaron Scott Aldrich, 24, of Portland, was arrested by Officer James Keddy on an outstanding warrant on Portland Street.

6/21 at 8 p.m. Loeun Bon, 33, was arrested by Officer Eric Johnson on an outstanding warrant on Hanover Street.

6/21 at 8 p.m. Michael Constabile, 30, of Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Eric Johnson on an outstanding warrant and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Portland Street.

6/21 at 8 p.m. Kenneth J. Scribner, 25, of Westbrook, was arrested by Officer Jeffrey Calloway on a charge of violation of conditional release on Portland Street.

6/22 at 3 p.m. Allan G. Jenkins, 43, of Portland, was arrested by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Oxford Street.

6/22 at 4 p.m. Jared B. Flewelling, 21, was arrested by Officer Mark Keller on a charge of public drinking on Alder Street.

6/22 at 8 p.m. Jillian Heald-Robertson, 52, of Freeport, was arrested by Officer Jacob Gibbs on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs on Park Avenue.

6/23 at midnight Brian S. French, 58, of Portland, was arrested by Officer David Moore on charges of disorderly conduct and violation of conditional release on Oxford Street.

