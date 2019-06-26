Arrests

6/17 at 4:58 p.m. Liban M. Bare, 24, of Tall Pines Drive, Lewiston, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by officer Isaiah Jones on a charge of criminal threatening.

6/18 at 2:32 a.m. Patricia Olmedo, 36, of North River Road, Auburn, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Aaron Erickson on a charge of operating without a license.

6/18 at 10:10 p.m. Patrick M. McNamara, 33, of U.S. Route 1, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/19 at 6:04 p.m. Gamaliel L. Loasiga Vallecillo, 32, of Forest Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Pine Point Road by Sgt. Thomas Chard on charges of operating without a license and speeding 15-19 miles over the limit.

6/20 at 2:31 p.m. Jerome D. Davis, 40, address unlisted, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard and Payne Road by Officer Michael Thurlow on a charge of operating without a license.

6/20 at 9:13 p.m. William R. Lanigan, 45, of South Summit Circle, Westbrook, was arrested on U.S. Route 1 by Officer Daniel Donovan on an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/21 at 1:58 p.m. Nicole R. Leet, 33, address unlisted, Saco, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Brian Nappi on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

6/22 at 9:48 a.m. Matthew P. McCann, 33, of Beech Ridge Road, was arrested on Adams Way by Officer Shawn Anastasoff on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/22 at 10:51 a.m. John C. Lebo, 47, of East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Michael Beller on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and violating conditions of release.

6/23 at 1:11 p.m. Cathylynn G. DiFreancesco, 63, of Woodlawn Avenue, Portland, was arrested on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Travis Hon on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and possession of scheduled drugs.

Summonses

6/17 at 5:07 a.m. Matthew S. Hunter, 29, of Anderson Avenue, was issued a summons on Payne Road and Southborough Drive on a charge of operating with a suspended registration.

6/17 at 10:42 a.m. Spencer R. McDonagh, 19, of Mast Road, Lyman, was issued a summons on Holmes Road and Beech Ridge Road by Officer Breagh Macaulay on a charge of attaching false plates.

6/17 at 11:28 a.m. Sanne B. Lynam, 26, of Beckett Street, Portland, was issued a summons on Mussey Road by Officer Travis Hon on a charge of operating without a license.

6/17 at 7:37 p.m. Matthew D. Finn, 29, of Boom Road, Saco, was issued a summons on Payne Road by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/18 at 9:16 p.m. Celeste M. Viger, 47, of School Street, Saco, was issued a summons on Pine Point Road and U.S. Route 1 by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

6/21 at 8:58 a.m. Luke J. Level, 24, of East Grand Avenue, Old Orchard Beach, was issued a summons on U.S. Route 1 and Black Point Road by Officer Thomas Chad on a charge of attaching false plates.

6/21 at 11:32 p.m. Maxim A. Schichtel, 19, of Scottow Hill, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of possessing scheduled drugs under 21 years of age.

6/21 at 11:32 p.m. A 17-year-old male, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Gallery Boulevard by Officer Holly Thompson on a charge of possessing scheduled drugs under 21 years of age.

Fire calls

6/17 at 7:37 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Black Point Road.

6/17 at 5:55 p.m. Alarm call on Topaz Drive.

6/18 at 1:20 p.m. Alarm call on Gorham Road.

6/19 at 11:40 a.m. Smoke detector activated on Hidden Creek Drive.

6/29 at 10:22 p.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

6/19 11:05 p.m. Smoke detector activated on Holmes Road.

6/29 at 11:48 p.m. Fuel leak on County Road.

6/20 at 8:29 a.m. Alarm call on Gallery Boulevard.

6/20 at 5:06 p.m. Marine water rescue in the Saco Bay.

6/20 at 5:18 p.m. Fuel leak on Payne Road.

6/21 at 8:41 a.m. Alarm call on Maietta Drive.

6/21 at 8:39 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/21 at 9:21 p.m. Alarm call on U.S. Route 1.

6/22 at 11:45 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on King Street.

6/22 at 11:53 a.m. Alarm call on U.S Route 1.

6/23 at 9:29 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Lucky Lane.

6/23 at 2:58 p.m. Mulch fire on Payne Road.

EMS

Scarborough emergency medical services responded to 12 calls from June 17-23.

