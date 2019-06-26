Arrests

6/14 at 1:45 a.m. Megan Andersen, 40, of Cape Elizabeth, was arrested on Ocean Street by Officer Kaitlyn Thurlow on a charge of operating under the influence.

6/14 at 9:14 a.m. Gilbert Hartman, 31, of Portland, was arrested on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and an outstanding warrant from another agency.

6/14 at 11:49 a.m. Emmanuel L. E. Ogak, 32, of South Portland, was arrested on Red Oak Drive by Officer Brian McCarthy on an outstanding warrant.

6/14 at 1:15 p.m. Vincent J. Teruel, 41, of Standish, was arrested on Sawyer Street by Officer David Stailing on an outstanding warrant.

6/16 at 3:06 a.m. Mahad Obsiye, 29, of Portland, was arrested on John Roberts Road by Officer Chris Gosling on a charge of failing to make an oral or written complaint.

6/17 at 11:06 p.m. Janis M. Caruso, 51, no address listed, was arrested on Main Street by Officer Caleb Gray on an outstanding warrant.

6/20 at 8:06 a.m. Amanda Bridges, 29, of Saco, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on an outstanding warrant.

6/20 at 8:06 a.m. Gary Lovett, 33, of Old Orchard Beach, was arrested on Maine Mall Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on an outstanding warrant.

6/20 at 10:33 p.m. Matthew C. Pike, 23, of South Portland, was arrested on Running Hill Road by Officer Michael Mizzoni on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and violating conditions of release.

Summonses

6/14 at 12:09 p.m. Logan Eltzroth, 19, of Bowdoinham, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

6/16 at 2:14 a.m. Tai Oliver, 26, of Standish, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on charges of operating under the influence, operating without a license and driving to endanger.

6/16 at 2:39 a.m. Syllion Dusabeyezu, 30, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of passing a roadblock.

6/16 at 4:41 a.m. Munef S. Al Jashaami, 30, of Portland, was issued a summons on Interstate 295 by Officer Daniel Purinton on a charge of passing a roadblock.

6/16 at 10:29 p.m. Richard Hidalgo De La Cruz, 47, was issued a summons on Jetport Plaza Road by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.

6/18 at 12:29 a.m. Trevor A. Williams, 21, of Portland, was issued a summons on Crockett’s Corner by Officer Zachary Quadland on a charge of operating without a license.

6/18 at 1:19 a.m. Michael P. Barker, 55, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Cash Corner by Officer Ginger Ryll on charges of operating while license suspended or revoked, operating after expired registration and violating conditions of release.

6/18 at 1:42 a.m. Benjamin K. Besanko, 26, of Biddeford, was issued a summons on Route 703 by Officer Kevin Sager on a charge of operating with a suspended or revoked license.

6/18 at 6:16 p.m. John R. Sullivan, 19, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Stillman Street by Officer Eric Young on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.

6/19 at 11:54 p.m. Lynn Aresco, 59, of Limington, was issued a summons on Main Street by Officer Geoffrey Edwards on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked.

6/21 at 10:49 a.m. Robert Escobedo-Winkle, 22, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Broadway by Officer Rocco Navarro for displaying false license plates.

6/21 at 11:29 a.m. Martin T. Rioux, 23, of Portland, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of violating conditions of release.

6/21 at 11:29 a.m. Sarah C. Day, 27, of Gorham, was issued a summons on Western Avenue by Officer Brian McCarthy on a charge of operating after registration expired.

6/21 at 11:49 a.m. Laura Berry, 46, of Scarborough, was issued a summons on Maine Mall Road by Officer Jeffrey Pooler on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

6/21 at 2:31 p.m. Lester Connor, 71, of South Portland, was issued a summons on Gorham Road by Officer Rocco Navarro on a charge of displaying false license plates.

Fire calls

6/22 at 3:36 p.m. Mulch fire on Ocean Street.

6/23 at 4:40 a.m. Smoke odor investigation on Devereaux Circle.

6/23 at 2:20 p.m. Mulch fire on Maine Mall Road.

6/24 at 1:06 a.m. Brush fire on Broadway.

6/24 12:12 p.m. Cable wire down on Homestead Avenue.

6/24 at 3:11 p.m. Mulch fire on Thomas Street.

6/24 at 11:52 p.m. Odor investigation on Westbrook Street.

EMS

South Portland emergency medical services responded to 66 calls from June 18-24.

