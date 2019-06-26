Scarborough
Mon. 7/1 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee MB
Mon. 7/1 6:30 p.m. Planning Board MB
Tues. 7/2 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee MB
Fri. 7/5 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee MB
South Portland
Mon. 7/1 4:30 p.m. Pest Management Advisory Committee SPCC
Mon. 7/1 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission MB
Tues. 7/2 6:30 p.m. City Council MB
Wed. 7/3 7:30 a.m. Arts & Historic Preservation P&D
Wed. 7/3 6 p.m. Skatepark Committee SPCC
The Forecaster
Southern Meetings: June 28