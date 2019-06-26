Arrests

6/20 at 10:26 p.m. Lydia Romano, 31, of Harpswell Road, Brunswick, was arrested by Officer Mathew Bowers on Lewiston Road on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

6/18 at 6:45 p.m. Marie Dardeno, 33, of Heath Lane, Bath, was issued a summons by Sgt. Robert Ramsay on Bypass Drive on a charge of operating an unregistered motor vehicle more than 150 days.

Fire calls

6/17 at 7:23 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

6/18 at 7:10 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

6/18 at 11:07 a.m. Structure fire on Old Augusta Road.

6/18 at 8:13 p.m. Mutual aid to Pine Street in Brunswick.

6/19 at 10:46 a.m. Motor vehicle accident on Interstate 295.

6/19 at 3:57 p.m. Utility problem on Lewiston Road.

6/19 at 5:27 p.m. Motor vehicle accident on Lewiston Road.

6/21 at 10:55 a.m. Cardiac arrest on Main Street.

6/22 at 12:18 p.m. Fire alarm on Kent Circle.

6/22 at 1:02 p.m. Hazardous materials on Matthews Lane.

EMS

Topsham emergency medical services responded to 26 calls from June 17-24.

